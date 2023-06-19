Newcastle have had some iconic kits over the years, notwithstanding some shockers too, but that's for another time, because Football FanCast has decided to rank some of their best, most fashionable kits since their first Premier League campaign in 1993.

The Toon have recently unveiled their latest jersey, complete with a new shirt sponsor as they prepare for a first Champions League campaign in two decades. What they will achieve in that strip remains to be seen, but there is much more than that to a fine first-team shirt, as these designs show...

10 Away kit 2010/11

Kicking off the list, Football FanCast has selected this Puma-made all-blue strip, modelled by former defender Steven Taylor in the image above.

It's just a really clean design. Pretty simplistic, but the touches of white throughout break up the blue nicely. The Northern Rock shirt sponsor was a smart and fitting partnership for the north-east club.

9 Away kit 2018/19

Another Puma-made jersey enters the top 10. Seemingly paying tribute to the iconic away strip in the 90s, this strip was a beauty, only let down by the betting shirt sponsor.

Ayoze Perez, pictured in the strip here, ended the 2018/19 season as Newcastle's top scorer after netting 12 times in the Premier League. Rafael Benítez worked his magic and steered the club to a 13th-placed finish despite limited resources, and subsequently left the club that summer.

8 Away kit 1999/00

Kevin Gallacher, the 52-cap Scotland international shown in the image above, was among those to sport this white Adidas away strip displaying the cherished Newcastle Brown Ale shirt sponsor.

The distinctive black collar adds a touch of class to the jersey, whilst the renowned three stripes running down the kit makes for a collector's item.

7 Home kit 2001-03

The first home shirt of the list, and it is a rather simplistic, yet trendy effort by Adidas. A timeless strip for Newcastle fans from the period Sir Bobby Robson's men challenged at the top end of the table, which has been evoked by the current crop amid their return to Premier League prominence and Europe's top table.

Indeed, Robson's men secured successive top-four finishes in this kit - something Eddie Howe's side will now look to emulate in the forthcoming campaign.

6 Home kit 2016/17

A sleek jersey produced by Puma. This kit was worn during Newcastle's title-winning Championship campaign after suffering relegation from the Premier League the season prior. The gold detailing on the strip is a particular highlight.

The kit may be associated with a season played outside of the top flight, but the Magpies sealed an immediate return in fine style, amassing 94 points and pipping Brighton & Hove Albion to Championship glory. Newcastle look a long, long way away from another season out of the big time, but the quality of their kits has remained throughout their recent history.

5 Home kit 2005-07

Joining the list in fifth is the Toon's home strip, worn most notably under manager Graeme Souness. The Magpies finished seventh under the stewardship of the former Blackburn Rovers boss, sporting this classy Adidas number with gold lettering and numbering complimenting the black and white stripes pleasantly.

It strikes the eye as a true classic of its time, and was worn by Alan Shearer when we broke the Newcastle goalscoring record, as well as his 260th and final Premier League goal.

As mentioned previously, the Northern Rock sponsor really does elevate this up a level.

4 Away kit 1998/99

Adidas-made kits have and will feature predominantly in these rankings. After all, they did manufacture Newcastle's strips from 1995 to 2010, producing some of their best looks to this day. And their away effort for the 1998/99 campaign is up there with the very best.

The Brown Ale sponsor, the three gold stripes and the V-neck hybrid collar - wow. A footballing shirt masterpiece. Certainly one for the football fanatics, who quite often spend hundreds of pounds collecting some of the swankiest and most stylish jerseys from across the globe.

Not to mention the gorgeous tone of blue. Unlucky to miss out on the top three, really...

3 Home kit 1998/99

Making the podium is another Adidas and Newcastle Brown Ale shirt... shock. The 1990s produced some tremendous shirts that have now developed into streetwear fashion, worn during today's trend-setting era.

Newcastle finished 13th that season, and after a poor start to the campaign, manager Kenny Dalglish received the sack with former Chelsea manager Ruud Gullit joining the club, leading the club to an FA Cup final.

Not the most memorable season for the Magpies, but fans won't be in a hurry to forget this gorgeous kit...

2 Away kit 1995/96

During a golden era for the Magpies, Kevin Keegan led his side, branded 'The Entertainers', to a second-placed finish. Of course, it could have been so much more given the lead Newcastle boasted at one stage, but they didn't half look good all year round.

Manchester United went on to win the Premier League, four points clear of Newcastle, but despite missing out on the title, the Toon rocked a magnificent away strip, that is still a highly sought-after item today.

You know you have an iconic kit on your hands when it influences future designs, as this one appeared to a couple of decades later. The fortunes of those respective sides may have been contrasting, but here's hoping another title challenge from the Tynesiders isn't too far away. Maybe it's time for another maroon-navy combo?

1 Home kit 1995-97

Football FanCast thinks Newcastle United's 1995-97 home strip is their best during the Premier League era. A classy, iconic, timeless, trendy, fashionable and gorgeous kit all rolled into one. The aforementioned 'Entertainers' paid tribute to this fabulous kit by playing some of the most attractive football in the division.

Those seasons may not have ended in silverware, but that would surely have been a climax to a promising period befitting of the kits they played in during this mini-golden age.

Hats off to Adidas!