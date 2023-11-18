A good matchday experience nowadays isn't just about the result, or the atmosphere. For many it includes the food and drink on offer at the stadium.

X account Footy Scran has skyrocketed in followers and impressions in recent years, with fans salivating at some of the dishes served around the country.

Gone are the days of making the choice between a meat pie and a tray of chips, now you'll likely have an array of options to choose from.

Football FanCast has taken a look at some of the best 'Footy Scran' served at Premier League stadiums, ranked on value for money.

It is important to note that some of the following dishes are served just outside of the ground. Every food item will be pictured below the text.

Without further ado, here are our rankings...

18 Emirates Stadium - Arsenal

Hot dog - £8

The North Londoners certainly serve a tasty-looking hotdog, although some hypercynics have critiqued the pool of cheese that dresses over much of it.

From a price point, £8 is pretty steep and you wouldn't be too hard-pressed to find a cheaper, more substantial dish elsewhere at the other Premier League grounds.

So for that reason, we've ranked it bottom.

Beer prices around the Premier League Stadium Team Price Anfield Liverpool £4.40 Amex Stadium Brighton & Hove Albion £4 Bramall Lane Sheffield United £3 Gtech Community Stadium Brentford £4 Craven Cottage Fulham £5.50 Goodison Park Everton £4.45 Kenilworth Road Luton Town £4 London Stadium West Ham United £6.30 Molineux Wolves £4 Old Trafford Manchester United £3 Selhurst Park Crystal Palace £5 St James' Park Newcastle United £4.90 Stamford Bridge Chelsea £5.70 City Ground Nottingham Forest £5.20 Emirates Stadium Arsenal £6.30 Etihad Stadium Manchester City £4.60 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Tottenham Hotspur £5.10 Turf Moor Burnley £3.20 Villa Park Aston Villa £5.20 Vitality Stadium Bournemouth £4

17 Amex Stadium - Brighton and Hove Albion

Fish & chips with mushy peas - £11

Fish and chips are of course a British delicacy and who doesn't love a side of mushy peas? Whilst there are no complaints from a presentation standpoint, the £11 it'll set you back is pretty costly.

The Seagulls, quite controversially, don't sell chips inside the stadium so you'll have to locate the van situated just outside the Amex.

So rather than a half-time meal, fans will have to leave themselves time to queue at the food truck pre-match, which cynics will probably knock.

Anyhow, it looks well worth the wait...

Pie prices around the Premier League Stadium Team Price Anfield Liverpool £3.40 Amex Stadium Brighton & Hove Albion £4.10 Bramall Lane Sheffield United £3.40 Gtech Community Stadium Brentford £4 Craven Cottage Fulham £4.50 Goodison Park Everton £3.90 Kenilworth Road Luton Town £3.90 London Stadium West Ham United £5 Molineux Wolves £3.60 Old Trafford Manchester United £4.20 Selhurst Park Crystal Palace £4.50 St James' Park Newcastle United £3.90 Stamford Bridge Chelsea £4.50 City Ground Nottingham Forest £3.30 Emirates Stadium Arsenal £4.80 Etihad Stadium Manchester City £4.70 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Tottenham Hotspur £4 Turf Moor Burnley £3 Villa Park Aston Villa £3.60 Vitality Stadium Bournemouth £4

16 Villa Park - Aston Villa

Buffalo chicken & chips - £11

Whilst £11 is costly, in fairness to the Villa Park chefs, they've been generous with the portion sizes and it looks absolutely delicious.

Buffalo sauce has become a hugely popular condiment in this country of late, particularly with fried chicken, so the West Midlanders appear as though they're on to a winner, here.

Interestingly, Footy Scran ran a poll under their initial tweet, which gave their followers the option of; scran, no scran or scran but too expensive.

60.7% voted scran, 6% voted no scran and 33.4% voted scran but too expensive, which aligns with our thinking too. It's hard to rank the dish any higher due to the price.

Tea prices around the Premier League Stadium Team Price Anfield Liverpool £2.50 Amex Stadium Brighton & Hove Albion £2.10 Bramall Lane Sheffield United £1.60 Gtech Community Stadium Brentford £1.90 Craven Cottage Fulham £2 Goodison Park Everton £2.30 Kenilworth Road Luton Town £2.10 London Stadium West Ham United £2.95 Molineux Wolves £2.20 Old Trafford Manchester United £2 Selhurst Park Crystal Palace £2.20 St James' Park Newcastle United £2.30 Stamford Bridge Chelsea £2.50 City Ground Nottingham Forest £2.20 Emirates Stadium Arsenal £2.50 Etihad Stadium Manchester City £2 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Tottenham Hotspur £2.20 Turf Moor Burnley £2 Villa Park Aston Villa £2.10 Vitality Stadium Bournemouth £2.50

15 Old Trafford - Manchester United

Hot dog - £6

Firstly, looking at the picture below, you're probably wondering why on earth there is an Xbox code on the side of the bun, well us too.

They're reportedly Xbox game passes, so if you are a gamer and enjoy a hot dog, perhaps you should get yourself down to Old Trafford.

Nevertheless, it's actually a pretty tasty-looking hotdog and at £6, it's a decent enough price, particularly with the bizarre but useful promo code.

14 City Ground - Nottingham Forest

Pizza dog - £7

Bare with us on this one, a pizza dog? Apparently, the City Ground serve a hotdog on a pizza...

Whilst we can't verify how it tastes, it looks palatable, but admittedly it won't be for everyone. Clearly, it's meant to be a bit of a unique quirk that entices people and for £7, you could do worse.

Footy Scran put up a poll beneath the tweet which saw 78.9% vote scran and 21.1% no scran, so it's obviously inviting for most people.

13 London Stadium - West Ham United

Pie & mash with liquor & chilli vinegar - £9

It won't be to everyone's liking, as the poll evinces, but the dish is a Cockney classic and it originates from the Docks of London.

For £9 you're getting a pretty substantial portion of mash there and a nice hearty pie, so we think the Hammers are offering decent value with this one, certainly for a football ground.

The food at stadiums will always come at a premium, so we've tried to bear that in mind with our rankings.

12 Bramall Lane - Sheffield United

Filled vegan beef & onion pie - £5

Well, Sheffield United's filled vegan beef and onion pie will definitely be controversial among meat lovers but don't knock it until you've tried it.

One X user confirmed that it's actually very tasty, so if that is the case, then you're probably getting decent value for £5, even if it is on the pricier side.

£6.60 it'll set you back for a pie and a cup of tea at Bramall Lane... could be worse.

11 Selhurst Park - Crystal Palace

Chicken burger - £6

Tell you what, Crystal Palace serve a gorgeous-looking chicken burger, that looks marvellous. If it tastes half as good as it looks, then £6 is super value.

It isn't actually served inside Selhurst Park, however, but rather at the fan zone which houses a capacity of 500 people, offering a range of different food and drink stalls.

There's also a big screen for match-goers' entertainment, so it sounds like a great spot to hang out.

Hats off to the Eagles.

10 Molineux Stadium - Wolves

Double bacon cheeseburger & chips - £10

You'll have to fork out a tenner, but it looks worth it.

Footy Scran posted a picture of Molineux's double bacon cheeseburger and chips that went viral, leaving many X users salivating.

The chips, in particular, received high praise, with one person commenting: "I’d pay £10 just for those chips. Unreal."

It is pretty costly but you'll be hard-pressed to find a better-looking bit of scran around the Premier League.

9 Stamford Bridge - Chelsea

Chicken strips & waffle fries with chilli mayo - £9.95

Just under a tenner for Chelsea's delicious-looking chicken strips and waffle fries with chilli mayo.

Again, it is rather pricey but it looks flavoursome, so we reckon you're getting decent value for money, particularly in the affluent area of West London.

82.6% voted for scran on the post's poll, which is why we've ranked it just ahead of Wolves' cheeseburger, which had a few harsh critics taking aim at the mayonnaise.

8 Etihad Stadium - Manchester City

Steak & fries with peppercorn sauce - £9

Steak at a footy match? How times have changed, ay.

Manchester City have levelled up the game with this one and for £9, that's reasonable value considering how much supermarkets charge for a steak. There's something to be said about fries dressed in peppercorn sauce, too. It's getting our tastebuds going.

A resounding 82.6% voted for scran, evincing the dishes' popularity, so perhaps we've been a little harsh ranking this one in eighth.

If City knocked a quid or two off the price, it'd probably rank number one.

7 Goodison Park - Everton

Salt & pepper chicken with chips - £6.50

The Toffees serve a Chinese-inspired salt and pepper chicken with chips dish and it looks marvellous.

Commenting on the post below, one X user said: "The portion size looks a bit mean, but £6.50 isn't a bad price. 7/10."

That's probably a pretty fair assessment as it does look like quite a small portion comparatively speaking to others in this list but nonetheless, a lovely bit of scran for a decent price.

6 Gtech Community Stadium - Brentford FC

Butter chicken and rice - £6.50

Brentford are one of the few clubs in the Premier League to serve Curry.

We think it's a fabulous idea and rather surprising more stadiums don't do the same. After all, Indian cuisine is one of the most popular takeaways in the country, so it'd certainly be an approved dish on the terraces.

£6.50 the Bees charge for a butter chicken and rice - that's very reasonable.

5 Kenilworth Road - Luton Town

Curry goat & rice - £6.50

The Bedfordshire club are newcomers to the top flight but have already claimed a top five spot in FFC's best footy scran rankings with their mouthwatering Curry goat and rice dish.

The chefs at Kenilworth Road have been very generous, too, with the amount of meat served and for £6.50, it's fantastic value for money.

71.7% voted for scran, so clearly, it's a favoured meal.

4 Craven Cottage - Fulham

Cottage pie - £3.50

£3.50 for a cottage pie at the cottage...

That's a cracking offer and the X user below added that it tasted better than it looked, so it's probably worth a try if you're off to a Fulham game this term.

That'd go down a treat on a cold winter's night under the lights. Very hearty.

3 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - Tottenham Hotspur

Kinder bueno doughnut - £2.95

The first dessert enters the rankings...

Tottenham Hotspur's Kinder Bueno doughnut ticks a number of boxes. Firstly it's fairly priced, secondly, the portion is pretty substantial and finally, it looks absolutely delicious.

Oreo and Biscoff lovers will be pleased to know they also sell those two varieties should you fancy it and we urge you to take a look at the latter in particular, it's left our mouths watering.

Sensational stuff, Spurs.

2 Anfield - Liverpool

Pepperoni pizza - £6

This one seems to have split opinion in the comment section of the post below...

Of course, it's not a Michelin star pizza, but no one's expecting that at the football, so for £6.50, to have four large slices of pepperoni pizza, we think that's about as good as you'll get for value for money.

Plus, it actually looks quite appetizing.

1 St James' Park - Newcastle United

Chicken, chips & curry sauce - £3

The Magpies chefs served this beauty of a dish for just £3 against Manchester City earlier this season, as they placed a 50% discount on all of their food and drink - classy.

Ordinarily, it would set you back £6, which would've affected the ranking, but in this case, we'll go with their discounted price, hence why it wins FFC's best footy scran.

Superb value for money and it looks really tasty. A warm and hearty meal, perfect for a cold northern night.

And that brings our list to an end, we hope you've enjoyed your stay at FFC. Apologies to Burnley and Bournemouth, we couldn't find a footy scran dish but perhaps in the future we'll revisit these rankings and add you both in next time.