Gareth Southgate is set to lead England into the 2024 European Championship next year and ahead of the tournament which will be held in Germany, a new set of kits are expected to be released.

Indeed, as is the case for all major tournaments, the teams will enter the competition donning new strips as they aim to create historic memories in their nation's colours.

Has there been any news on a 2024 England kit?

Well, the very reliable Gol de Sergio, who virtually never gets it wrong, has revealed that the England 2024 kits are made by Nike and will be worn in the UEFA EURO 2024, as per Footy Headlines.

The Nike England Euro 2024 home shirt is very different to the previous Nike England home shirts. The Nike England 2024 football shirt combines the country's classic white with a dark navy, and, likely, maroon applications.

By using navy as color for the logos (and possibly the shorts), Nike go back to the historic first-ever England jerseys. The Nike 2013 150th anniversary England shirt used a similar navy accent color.

Blue Void is a dark navy, and has been often used for Nike football teamwear kits.

When is the new 2024 England kit being released?

According to the Footy Headlines article, the Nike England 2024 home jersey is being sold from March/April 2024.

So, be sure to get your wallets out as seas of white flood the streets as football fever hits England next year.

The last two major tournaments have nearly provided England just that with the Three Lions finishing as runners-up in the previous Euros and cruelly knocked out in the quarter-finals against of the 2022 World Cup.

Some of the biggest names in the game have worn the infamous England shirt. And with the Three Lions well on their way to already securing their spot in next summer's tournament, Football FanCast have taken a look at England's greatest 10 kits of all time.

10 2013 Home

There may not be many significant memories to accompany this kit, however, this shirt marks the 150th anniversary of the FA Cup. And Nike commentated the historic anniversary with a shirt styled to look like a classic.

A simple white shirt, paired with navy shorts and white socks, the 2013 kit could be looked back on as one of the most stylish kits England have had over the last decade with the navy and golden trim offering a timeless look.

However, the memories created in this kit on the pitch were simply not there to match the design of the kit with no major tournament taking place in the summer of 2013.

9 1996-98 Home

England hosted the 1996 Euros in a summer which saw one player, in particular, hit the headlines. Indeed, Paul Gascogine's stunning goal against Scotland at Wembley Stadium which was accompanied by an iconic celebration.

The Umbro kit will always be remembered for this goal and can be seen worn by many during each major tournament.

However, there have to be question marks as to whether this is one of England's most stylish shirts. Perhaps not England's finest kit on the eyes, but it is certainly one which will be remembered fondly by many following the Euros 96 tournament - despite the manner in which it ended for the Three Lions.

8 2001-03 Away

In an era when Umbro did not always provide England with the most fashionable of kits, this one proved a hit. The first away shirt to feature on this list, the kit came with some neat design features which included the England flag on the cuffs.

But it was at the 2002 World Cup which many will remember this kit for with David Beckham netting from the spot in this kit against Argentina. The penalty marked a moment of redemption for the midfielder four years on from than infamous red card in the previous World Cup against the same opposition.

7 1984-87 Home

This Umbro kit is one which will certainly go down in the history books, however, for England, it is not a kit which will provide a happy memory. Indeed, Diego Maradona scored two of the World Cup's most famous goals against England when they were wearing this kit - two goals which are remembered for very different reasons.

But from a stylistic point of view, this is definitely a kit which Umbro can look back on with pride. A simple design was elevated by subtle stripes and a classic navy V-neck collar.

6 1990-92 Third

Now, this is a kit where the memories on the pitch certainly do not match up to the design of the kit. That is because England did not actually wear this kit during Italia '90. In fact, this kit was only worn once, and it came a year after the tournament.

Yet, this remains one of England's most iconic kits having featured in that infamous New Order 'World In Motion' music video. A song which has become synonymous with the Three Lions during major tournaments, this kit has managed to write itself into English football history - despite only being worn once.

5 2021 Home

Contrary to the last selection on our list, this is a kit where the memories on the pitch were certainly there to match the design.

It was yet another summer of what could have been with the Three Lions reaching the Euros final at Wembley where they came up against Roberto Mancini's Italy. But once again, it was not to be for the Three Lions. Heartbreak in the final is perhaps the reason this kit cannot feature much higher than fifth.

But it certainly is one that will go own in the history books and had the design to match with a classic look as a result of the navy trim and centred crest.

What could have been...

4 2001-03 Home

Another kit which will bring back many positive memories for England fans, this Umbro number was one Michael Owen will look back on fondly too.

Beating Germany so heavily was one of the bigger results secured in this strip, however, it cannot be forgotten that the infamous David Beckham free-kick came wearing this kit, too.

Although it may be seen as one of the simpler designs on this list, it is one which has proven to be a classic with the memories certainly there to back the clean design.

3 1980-84 Home

The only kit to feature on this list made by Admiral, this is one which was so fondly remembered that it was recreated - as such - by Nike in 2018 as a pre-match shirt for the World Cup in Russia.

And it was a kit which was such a hit that it was kept for a total of four years with the 1982 providing an unbeaten record for the Three Lions - albeit not proving enough for them to get their hands on the trophy.

Indeed, England beat France, Czechoslovakia and Kuwait but were unable to come away with anything more than a draw against West Germany and France which saw them fail to progress though to the second stage.

2 1990-92 Home

Perhaps many people's champion in terms of design, the Italia '90 classic is one which will be remembered with fond memories. The likes of Gascogine and Gary Lineker donned this shirt in Italy with some fantastic goals scored in doing so.

And it is a shirt which has become a hit with England fans of today with many choosing this as their shirt of choice during the major tournaments.

Ultimately, England were not quite able to deliver wearing this shirt, but they certainly came close to World Cup glory and they did so in style.

1 1965-74 Away

It almost goes without saying, but the most iconic England kit is the red kit which saw the likes of Bobby Moore lifting the World Cup trophy. Indeed, Moore won 56 of his 108 caps in this shirt, more than any other player.

The kit itself is incredibly simplistic given it is now around 60 years old. No sponsor, no nonsense, just a plain red jersey which is famously known for the long sleeves look.

18 players netted their first England goals in the shirt, with Sir Geoff going on to hit 24 in his international career. Twenty players scored their last England goal in the shirt, including Jimmy Greaves' 44th, against Spain, in 1967. Also, 49 players were capped for the first time in this shirt, with four going on to win over sixty caps; Peters (with 67), Dave Watson (with 65), Kevin Keegan (with 63) and Emlyn Hughes (with 62).

And, many of you might remember that Geoff Hurst wore a shirt without a number on the back when he appeared as a substitute against Sweden. (All stats from England Football Online).

Perhaps there are more exciting kits to be produced over the years, however, does this deserve the spot at number one purely based on the historic memories? Yes, absolutely.