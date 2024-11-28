Liverpool's 3-2 win over Southampton at the weekend further extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to a whopping eight points after just 12 games played.

The Reds have already amassed an impressive 31 points - a total that has only been reached 10 times in Premier League history. Eight of those clubs went on to win the title.

Here, we recall the 11 best starts to a Premier League season, including Liverpool's impressive start to life under Arne Slot. In the case of a tiebreaker, we've separated teams first by the lead they had at the time, and then by the amount of goals scored.

Related The closest title races in Premier League history Manchester City and Arsenal have delivered a Premier League title race for the ages - here are some of the tightest from years gone by...

11 Arsenal

31 points, 2022/23

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City appeared to have made a mistake by letting Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko move to Arsenal in the summer of 2022.

With the pair in their team, the Gunners started the 2022/23 Premier League season with ten wins, one draw and one loss from their first 12 games - form that saw them amass 31 points and a two-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the table.

Ultimately, however, City won the title on the penultimate weekend, somewhat vindicating their decision to let Jesus and Zinchenko move to north London.

Arsenal's first 12 games (2022/23) Game Opponent Result 1 Crystal Palace (A) W 2-0 2 Leicester (H) W 4-2 3 Bournemouth (A) W 3-0 4 Fulham (H) W 2-1 5 Aston Villa (H) W 2-1 6 Man Utd (A) L 1-3 7 Brentford (A) W 3-0 8 Tottenham (H) W 3-1 9 Liverpool (H) W 3-2 10 Leeds (A) W 1-0 11 Southampton (A) D 1-1 12 Nottingham Forest (H) W 5-0

Related Bukayo Saka's top 11 Premier League goals for Arsenal Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka recently scored his 50th Premier League goal for the club - here are his best strikes for the Gunners.

10 Manchester United

31 points, 2006/07

A 5-1 victory over Fulham on the opening day of the 2006/07 season saw Manchester United instantly claim the Premier League's top spot.

9 more wins from their next 11 games saw Sir Alex Ferguson's side, minus a brief two-week slip in September, maintain that position, and by mid-November, they were three points clear of Chelsea at the head of the table.

Man Utd's first 12 games (2006/07) Game Opponent Result 1 Fulham (H) W 5-1 2 Charlton (A) W 3-0 3 Watford (A) W 2-1 4 Tottenham (H) W 1-0 5 Arsenal (H) L 0-1 6 Reading (A) D 1-1 7 Newcastle (H) W 2-0 8 Wigan (A) W 3-1 9 Liverpool (H) W 2-0 10 Bolton (A) W 4-0 11 Portsmouth (H) W 3-0 12 Blackburn (A) W 1-0

9 Newcastle United

31 points, 1995/96

In 1995/96, Newcastle United, led by manager Kevin Keegan and bolstered by new recruits Les Ferdinand and David Ginola, won nine of their first dozen matches, recording wins over Liverpool, Everton and Chelsea to go five points clear at the top.

Ferdinand scored 14 goals in those 12 games - a record that stood until Man City's Erling Haaland scored 17 in the same timeframe in 2022/23.

The Magpies stayed top until February, but a run of five defeats in eight eventually saw them concede the title to Manchester United.

Newcastle's first 12 games (1995/96) Game Opponent Result 1 Coventry (H) W 3-0 2 Bolton (A) W 3-1 3 Sheff Wed (A) W 2-0 4 Middlesbrough (H) W 1-0 5 Southampton (A) L 0-1 6 Man City (H) W 3-1 7 Chelsea (H) W 2-0 8 Everton (A) W 3-1 9 QPR (A) W 3-2 10 Wimbledon (H) W 6-1 11 Tottenham (A) D 1-1 12 Liverpool (H) W 2-1

8 Chelsea

31 points, 2005/06

In what was Jose Mourinho's second season in charge during his first spell at Chelsea, the Blues got off to a flyer in the Premier League, winning ten, drawing one, and losing one of their first dozen games.

By matchday 12, Mourinho's side, who had kept six clean sheets in their first six games, were six points clear of second-placed Wigan Athletic (yes, really) at the top of the table.

Chelsea's first 12 games (2005/06) Game Opponent Result 1 Wigan (A) W 1-0 2 Arsenal (H) W 1-0 3 West Brom (H) W 4-0 4 Tottenham (A) W 2-0 5 Sunderland (H) W 2-0 6 Charlton (A) W 2-0 7 Aston Villa (H) W 2-1 8 Liverpool (A) W 4-1 9 Bolton (H) W 5-1 10 Everton (A) D 1-1 11 Blackburn (H) W 4-2 12 Man Utd (A) L 0-1

7 Liverpool

31 points, 2024/25

Following the departure of long-standing manager Jurgen Klopp in the summer, it was expected that Liverpool would take time to get used to life under successor Arne Slot.

Instead, the Reds have already soared into an eight-point lead in the Premier League after 12 games, having recorded wins over Manchester United, Chelsea and Aston Villa.

Their only defeat has come at the hands of Nottingham Forest, who beat them 1-0 back in September 2024.

Liverpool's first 12 games (2024/25) Game Opponent Result 1 Ipswich (H) W 2-0 2 Brentford (H) W 2-0 3 Man Utd (A) W 3-0 4 Nottingham Forest (H) L 0-1 5 Bournemouth (H) W 3-0 6 Wolves (A) W 2-1 7 Crystal Palace (A) W 1-0 8 Chelsea (H) W 2-1 9 Arsenal (A) D 2-2 10 Brighton (H) W 2-1 11 Aston Villa (H) W 2-0 12 Southampton (A) W 3-2

6 Manchester United

31 points, 1993/94

No team in Premier League history has had a bigger lead at the top of the table after 12 games than Manchester United in 1993/94.

By late October, the Red Devils were already nine points ahead of second-placed Norwich City, who they had beaten 2-0 on the opening day thanks to goals from Ryan Giggs and Bryan Robson.

Unsurprisingly, United went on to win the title by an eight-point margin.