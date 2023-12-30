The January transfer window is an opportunity for clubs to capitalise on a mid-season window where they can add to their squads to help them on their way for the second half of the campaign.

Ange Postecoglou's arrival in north London has provided Tottenham Hotspur a fresh lease of life both on and off the pitch. The Australian's philosophy of exciting, attractive football has the Spurs faithful on the edge of their seats and the progressive football has translated into results.

Indeed, Spurs are heading into the new year on the back of a stunning first half of the season and are well within the race to secure a spot in next season's Champions League. It also has to be said that they may consider themselves unlucky not to be closer to the top of the table following a disastrous injury spell over November.

Big injuries to some key players has meant Postecoglou has had to look to his bench over recent weeks and this may mean there is even more significance put on the deals done in the January window for the Lilywhites.

And we at Football FanCast have taken a look into the history books and ranked the top 10 winter window additions for the Lilywhites.

10 Lucas Moura

January 2018

Appearances 221 Goals 39 Assists 27 Yellow Cards 12 Red Cards 1

Tottenham ended an 18-month drought of not signing anyone with the addition of Lucas Moura from Paris Saint-Germain in the 2018 January window.

The Brazilian cost Spurs in the region of £25m and over his five-year spell in north London, the winger was able to rack up 221 appearances where he returned 39 goals and 22 assists (via Transfermarkt).

Although Moura did not quite provide the returns of which the likes of Heung-min Son has been able to make over recent years, the Brazilian's name will forever be etched in Tottenham's history.

That night in Amsterdam will always be remembered by everyone at Spurs after Moura scored a stunning second-half hat-trick in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final to book their spot in the final.

It could be argued Moura's returns outside of that night were somewhat underwhelming, however, he did end his time at Spurs in style with a sensational solo goal against Leeds United in the dying seconds of the 2022/23 campaign.

9 Jermain Defoe

February 2004 & January 2009

Appearances 361 Goals 140 Assists 31 Yellow Cards 32 Red Cards 2

The England international will always be remembered as one of the club's best goalscorers and both of his transfers to Spurs came in the January window.

Jermain Defoe first signed for Spurs in early 2004, and after a four-year spell with the Lilywhites, he left before returning to White Hart Lane in January 2009.

And although his first stint may have ended slightly underwhelmingly, Defoe returned to Spurs and became one of the club's top goalscorers having returned a stunning 140 goals across his 361 appearances in all competitions (via Transfermarkt).

The striker played a huge role in Tottenham securing their first-ever Champions League qualification by netting a seriously impressive 18 goals in the Premier League over the 2009/10 campaign.

8 Michael Dawson

January 2005

Appearances 321 Goals 10 Assists 6 Yellow Cards 49 Red Cards 3

Now working on Sky Sports following the end of his career as a player, the centre-back could be considered as one of the more underrated defenders in Premier League history.

Michael Dawson was able to rack up a whopping 321 appearances for Spurs over his time at the club where he played an important role in the club's last trophy triumph.

The 2008 League Cup was Tottenham's last major honour and Dawson played every minute of the semi-final annihilation of their north London rivals, Arsenal, however, he was forced to miss the final through injury.

Although he may not have featured in the final, Dawson proved to be an ever-reliable member of a Spurs side who were beginning their evolution into the big-hitter which they are considered today.

7 Dejan Kulusevski

January 2022

Appearances 77 Goals 12 Assists 18 Yellow Cards 11 Red Cards 0

Tottenham's 'ginger from Sweden' has been a real hit following his arrival from Juventus and is showing the signs of being a real dependable starter for the Lilywhites under Postecoglou.

The winger has already played over 75 times for Spurs and in that time he has found the back of the net 12 times and provided 18 assists (via Transfermarkt).

And this season alone, Kulusevski has proven to be a real goal threat from the wing for Postecoglou with five goals in the Premier League alone.

But alongside his return in front of goal, the Swede has proven to be a versatile option for the Australian by playing through the middle amid their injury issues which have plagued the Lilywhites in recent months.

6 Dele Alli

February 2015

Appearances 269 Goals 67 Assists 61 Yellow Cards 39 Red Cards 1

Perhaps one of the most exciting young prospects to come out of England in the last decade, Dele Alli set the Premier League alight following his arrival at Spurs.

Although technically, the youngster did not join up with the Spurs side upon his signing in January 2015 as he returned to MK Dons for the remainder of the campaign.

But when he did don the Lilywhite shirt, Dele truly shone and showed he could have become one of the greats for the north London club.

The midfielder quickly rose to stardom and earned himself 37 caps for the England senior side where he was able to find the back of the net three times - including at the 2018 World Cup.

Dele was awarded the PFA Young Player of the Year award following a return of 18 goals and nine assists in the 2016/17 Premier League campaign.

The midfielder's struggles over the last few years saw him leave Spurs and has since failed to really find his feet on the pitch since.

However, he will forever be remembered for those stunning early years in north London under the management of Mauricio Pochettino.

5 Pedro Porro

January 2023

Appearances 35 Goals 3 Assists 10 Yellow Cards 3 Red Cards 0

Spurs have made some encouraging moves in recent winter windows, and one of the most exciting has certainly been Pedro Porro.

The north London side were crying out for an upgrade at right-wing-back in the 2023 January window to provide Antonio Conte with a more natural option.

And that is certainly what Spurs got in Porro. However, Postecoglou's arrival posed a real question as to whether the Spaniard could adapt to a back-four system - that he has done.

Porro has had an impressive start to life in north London with three goals and nine assists over his opening 34 appearances at Spurs (via Transfermarkt).

And it has certainly been an impressive start to life under Postecoglou with the right-back providing six assists in the Premier League over his opening 17 appearances.

4 Rodrigo Bentancur

January 2022

Appearances 48 Goals 6 Assists 6 Yellow Cards 18 Red Cards 0

Alongside Kulusevski, Spurs raided Juventus for Rodrigo Bentancur in a January window which can go down as one to remember for the north Londoners.

Unfortunately for the Uruguayan, Bentancur's recent game time at Spurs has been hindered hugely by two serious injuries. The midfielder was sidelined for the best part of a year in early 2023 after sustaining ACL damage and then - on his first start back - he suffered ligament damage to his ankle following a poor challenge from Aston Villa's Matty Cash.

But in the time Bentancur has been able to play for the Lilywhites, it is clear to see why Paratici wanted to sign him. His return from injury was met by delight from the Spurs fans and he looks like the centre-piece of their midfield for years to come.

3 Wilson Palacios

January 2009

Appearances 87 Goals 1 Assists 2 Yellow Cards 22 Red Cards 1

Another player who had a huge role to play in Tottenham's first-ever qualification for the Champions League was the Honduras international Wilson Palacios.

The midfielder was just one of the purchases Harry Redknapp made during his time at Spurs after he was brought in for around £12m from Wigan Athletic.

Palacios was a hard-hitting, no-nonsense midfielder who provided Spurs a lot more solidity in the middle of the park under Redknapp's reign.

The Honduran played a total of 87 times for Spurs over his stint at the club with 33 of those coming in the Premier League campaign where they secured the spot inside the top four for the first time.

By no means was Palacios a glamorous January signing, but he was certainly an effective one.

2 Jonathan Woodgate

January 2008

Appearances 65 Goals 3 Assists 0 Yellow Cards 9 Red Cards 0

The career of Jonathan Woodgate was plighted by injuries and his time at Tottenham was no different.

And although that is the case, Woodgate - similarly to Lucas Moura - will be remembered for a huge moment in the club's recent history.

With Dawson missing from the 2008 Carling Cup final, Woodgate lined up alongside Ledley King at centre-back, and he would go on to score the winning goal in extra time.

Spurs were held by their London rivals, Chelsea, to a 1-1 draw in the 90 minutes, but the two sides were seperated in extra time by Woodgate's header.

Of course, there was a great deal of fortune for the ball to rebound as it did off Woodgate's face before rolling into an empty net. However, that was the club's last major trophy triumph so he remains written in the north London club's history books.

1 Robbie Keane

February 2009

Appearances 306 Goals 122 Assists 32 Yellow Cards 13 Red Cards 2

Following his sale to Liverpool, Robbie Keane made his return to Tottenham in the 2009 January window where he would go on to provide a decent return in front of goal.

Over his next 39 appearances for Tottenham across all competitions, the Ireland international scored 15 goals and provided five assists (via Transfermarkt).

Keane's return to White Hart Lane did not quite live up to the standards which he had set during his first stint at the club, but this is a player who has marked his name among the best strikers in the club's history.