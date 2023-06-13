Tottenham Hotspur have displayed some classic shirts over the years, of which many became timeless sought-after retros, collected by football fanatics.

The Lilywhites recently unveiled their latest strip ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, with Nike's latest effort set to see Spurs sport a classy all-white number dubbed a "modern classic" by the club.

Football FanCast has decided to rank the top 10 best Spurs kits during the 31-year Premier League era. Here are our selections...

10 Anniversary kit 2007/08

A unique but fabulous 'split-shirt' kicks this list off at 10. The white and baby-blue colour combination made by Puma celebrated Tottenham's 125th anniversary.

Modelled by former striker Darren Bent in the image above, the kit sports a small collar, adding a distinctive quirk. It was actually only worn once during a thrilling encounter against Aston Villa at White Hart Lane in 2007.

The game finished 4-4 after Spurs overturned a three-goal deficit, thanks to goals from Dimitar Berbatov, Pascal Chimbonda, Robbie Keane and Younes Kaboul.

A fitting game for a memorable shirt.

9 Away kit 2001/02

A pale blue Adidas classic joins the list in ninth. The aesthetic sponsor, the v-neck collar and the retro feel of three stripes on the sleeves all make for a timeless beauty of a kit.

It was worn during Glenn Hoddle's first full season in the dugout following his spell as Southampton boss. Hoddle led his side to a league Cup final that year, before suffering a heartbreaking defeat at Cardiff's Principality Stadium against Blackburn Rovers.

8 Home kit 2002-04

The first home kit of the list. Tottenham were battling relegation during the 2003/04 campaign, but managed to avoid the drop, ultimately finishing 14th in what was a disappointing season.

Not only that, but they had to watch their bitter rivals Arsenal win the league title unbeaten that year.

It was a period to forget for Spurs fans, but certainly not the kit. The traditional colour combination of white and navy made for a clean look. Manufactured by Kappa, the strip exhibited holiday-makers Thomson on the front, whilst the coloured crew-neck collar broke up the all-white shirt pleasantly.

7 Away kit 2004/05

Another Kappa-made kit enters the rankings. After a troubling season prior, Martin Jol guided Spurs to a top-half finish after taking over from Jacques Santini in November 2004.

The solid navy-toned away strip, paired with white shorts, created a classy look. Michael Carrick (pictured above) embodied the smart shirt, personifying a cool, assured and elegant midfielder.

6 Home kit 2016/17

This home jersey was worn during Spurs' final season at White Hart Lane before moving to their new stadium which lies a five-minute walk away.

Under Armour did a fantastic job on this strip, coordinating the white and navy so seamlessly, yet keeping a minimalistic feel. The shades of gold throughout added a touch of class and mirrored the success on the pitch that year for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Tottenham remained unbeaten at home in the league and achieved their highest finish of the Premier League era, placing second on 86 points, and also finishing above Arsenal for the first time since 1995.

5 Third kit 1995-97

Certainly not for everybody, but there's something about a yellow kit. Spurs finished a respectable 8th and 10th in this collared shirt under the stewardship of manager Gerry Francis.

The shield-like crest is a marvellous detail. It's starting to become rather rare on modern football shirts, which is a real shame.

Its only let-down is the predominant Hewlett Packard sponsor, which feels a little in-your-face, for lack of a better phrase. But the manufacturers of the shirt Pony did a splendid job, with the collar a particular highlight.

4 Away kit 1991-95

Following on with the yellow theme, this kit notches just above the previous number due to its iconic and familiar sponsor, Holsten.

Pictured above, Teddy Sheringham models the gorgeous jersey made by Umbro and strikes a left-footed shot past the Lazio goalkeeper in the 1993 Makita tournament.

Spurs sported yellow for nearly all of the '90s, either as an away or third shirt.

3 Third kit 1991-94

This eye-catching blue strip places third on the podium. Modelled by England international Darren Anderton above, the Umbro-made jersey displays a subtle outline on the upper chest spelling 'Spurs', which adds an unusual, but quirky detail to the collared classic.

The thin lines running down the shirt, coupled with the faint patterns in between, make this third kit a fun collectible for football fanatics.

2 Home kit 1999-01

Another Holsten-sponsored kit enters the rankings. What is it about Spurs and Holsten? This home jersey has everything.

Adidas created a timeless classic that even today, could be worn as a casual fashionable top. The iconic three stripes running down the sleeves and shorts, paired with the bold, but aesthetically pleasing sponsor, make this one of Spurs' best shirts of all time.

In this strip, George Graham's side beat Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool at White Hart Lane during the 1999/00 campaign, finishing the season in 10th.

1 Away kit 1994/95

At number one, Football FanCast has selected this navy and purple number, worn by Jürgen Klinsmann in the image above. Made by Umbro, the stunning strip has become a trendy modern-day jersey, shelved at major outlets such as JD Sports.

Those avalaible at the aforementioned retailer will be replicas, because you'll be doing well if you're lucky enough to own the authentic version. It's become a very limited item.

A big well-done to Umbro and once again the shirt sponsor Holsten, who have featured predominantly on our list.