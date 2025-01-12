Liverpool strolled through to the next round of the FA Cup this weekend with a routine 4-0 win over League Two outfit Accrington Stanley.

Whilst Jurgen Klopp usually opted to field the reserves and youngsters for low-key ties such as these, Arne Slot did throw in some of his star players for this Cup match, with Diogo Jota scoring on the day after being named from the start whilst Dominik Szoboszlai and Trent Alexander-Arnold were unleashed from the get-go before being substituted early.

It could well be that the Dutchman wants to taste success in this traditional competition as much as he craves an instant Premier League title, with new recruits this January surely boosting his team's ability to achieve both targets.

Liverpool preparing major bid for new forward player

As per recent reports from Spain, Liverpool are keen to strengthen in attack with a major bid being considered for Georgian superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

It is stated that the Reds are preparing a mammoth £97.5m bid for the Napoli man - which would combine a cash payment and a player swap. The player is also wanted by Manchester United and Chelsea from the Premier League, alongside frenzied interest from Paris St. Germain who have been closing in on the player's services.

Indeed, despite the Reds' interest, it's the French outfit who look closest to wrapping up a deal with Fabrizio Romano suggesting that Kvaratskhelia has agreed personal terms with the club. Napoli are now in dialogue with PSG as they aim to conclude a deal.

However, at the 11th hour, the 23-year-old could well to Anfield if a more lucrative move is on the table.

What Kvaratskhelia could offer to Liverpool

If the bumper swoop was pulled off, it could go down as being Liverpool's best bit of business in the usually quiet winter window since Virgil Van Dijk entered the building in 2018, with Kvaratskhelia making an already frightening attack even more potent.

That is quite the statement to make, considering how key Van Dijk has been in the heart of defence since his arrival all those years ago, with a sizeable 296 appearances now under his belt at Anfield.

Kvaratskhelia will hope he goes on to be as integral should he move to England instead of France, with his goal and assist record playing in Serie A making him a likely candidate to take over from Cody Gakpo down the left wing if the signing became official.

Kvaratskhelia's G/A record in Serie A Season Games played Goals Assists 24/25 17 5 3 23/24 34 11 8 22/23 34 12 13 Sourced by Transfermarkt

The ex-Rubin Kazan ace has set the world alight in Italy for three straight seasons now, with two goal-and-assist-laden campaigns prior to his eight goal contributions this time around in Serie A, leading to Jamie Carragher heralding the attacker as "magnificent" all the way back in 2022.

Those golden contributions this campaign have come about even as the Georgian has battled with some untimely injury knocks, with Gakpo only managing one more league goal from one more appearance in Slot's ranks.

His majestic presence on the pitch for Napoli could also gift Liverpool another Mohamed Salah style-like figure, with Kvaratskhelia confident enough - much like the standout Egyptian - to glide forward and strike a fine effort home, seen in his sublime strike versus Milan in October.

In the long run, he could well be the heir to the 32-year-old's throne, with his initial addition gifting Liverpool another unbelievable attacker to aid their immediate hunt for a Premier League title, before then potentially becoming a leading man.

At this moment in time, it does look as if Slot's men will pick up their desired top-flight honours this May.

But, if Kvaratskhelia joined and starred, the Reds could romp home in even more style to reinforce the fact they're the top dogs in English football.