Liverpool currently sit top of the Premier League after 22 games played, six points clear of second place Arsenal, with a game in hand. Arne Slot's men are clearly in the driving seat now past the halfway point in the season.

The Reds also have the joint-best defensive record in the division (with Arsenal), conceding just 21 times in 22 games, averaging 9.4 shots conceded per game (the fewest in the division) and have conceded a total of 23.97 xG against them this campaign which is the second-lowest figure in the league behind Arsenal with 22.87 xG.

Despite having such a good defensive record this season, Slot will not want this to slip in the second half of the campaign, especially considering their tightest title challengers right now in Arsenal are also very strong at the back.

Therefore, this could be a chance for Liverpool to invest in another defensive signing, who could transform their defence, much like Virgil van Dijk did, when he signed back in January 2018.

Liverpool preparing move for new defender

According to reports from TEAMtalk this weekend, Liverpool are now considering making a move to sign Ajax defender, Jorrel Hato, this month. The 18-year-old defender has been listed as a 'top target' for the summer, but the Reds could fast-track their interest to improve the side now.

The report suggests as competition looks likely to increase for the Dutch defender in the summer, attracting interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Chelsea, Liverpool would like to get ahead of their competitors and avoid a fierce battle in the summer.

Hato has made 31 appearances in all competitions this season for Ajax, scoring three goals, providing five assists and totalling 2,579 minutes played.

How Hato can transform Liverpool's defence in Van Dijk fashion

Having played more as a central defender last season, Hato has found himself in a new role, playing as a left-back, who can tuck inside to become the left-sided centre-back as well.

This is becoming more and more popular in the modern era of football, using hybrid full-backs to form different shapes both on and off the ball during games.

Hato's ability to play as a nominal full-back would allow him to replace Andrew Robertson long-term, whilst also providing cover in central defence in the present, which could be extremely handy given Ibou Konate's recent injury woes.

Hato vs Van Dijk vs Robertson in 2024/25 Stats (per 90 mins) Hato Van Dijk Robertson Goals + Assists 0.26 0.09 0.07 Progressive Carries 0.75 0.28 2.35 Progressive Passes 2.26 4.07 7.30 Key Passes 0.38 0.31 1.81 Tackles 2.26 0.97 1.57 Blocks 1.32 0.69 0.29 Interceptions 0.83 1.21 0.58 Aerial Duels Won 1.51 2.72 0.15 Stats taken from FBref

When comparing Hato to both Van Dijk and Robertson, you can see how the young defender could be moulded either way, either becoming the long-term successor for Van Dijk in central defence, taking the progressive passing responsibility from the backline and winning duels, or the left-back spot, providing more defensive solidity despite not adding the same attacking output as a Robertson for example.

Hato was labelled a "magnificent talent" by Jacek Kulig just a few months ago, naming him "one of the most exciting left-footed CBs in world football."

His versatility to become the left centre-back even when starting at left-back - as we have seen in the past at Liverpool with Joe Gomez - would make it even easier for Slot to utilise him effectively.

When Van Dijk joined the club back in 2018, his impact in the Liverpool defence went on to change the entire trajectory of their success, with the defender becoming one of the best in the world in his position.

Thus, this could be the Van Dijk-like signing of Slot's era, transforming the Reds into regular challengers in Europe and domestically.