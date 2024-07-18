With Amadou Onana already heading for the exit door, Everton could yet lose another player amid surprising Champions League interest just one year on from his arrival.

Everton transfer news

The Toffees' transfer window was going a little too well. Jack Harrison returned, whilst Iliman Ndiaye and Tim Iroegbunam arrived. Those at Goodison Park were left waiting for the penny to drop on their summer that was too good to be true and, as it happens, that penny looks set to be worth £50m and cost them Onana with the Belgian set to swap Goodison Park for Aston Villa in a major blow for Sean Dyche.

His exit will at least add to Everton's summer budget, however, which could yet see them land a replacement in the form of Kalvin Phillips before the transfer window slams shut at the end of next month. In pursuit of replacing Onana, they could also raise funds through the sale of another player.

According to Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth, via Goodison News, Bologna are now exploring a deal to sign Beto from Everton this summer just one year on from his arrival worth a reported £26m. The forward could somehow fall upwards after a debut campaign to forget and become Bologna's Joshua Zirkzee replacement following his recent move to Manchester United.

In quite the domino effect, Everton could show their expensive transfer flop the door once and for all in hope of at least making back close to the hefty fee they paid Udinese last summer.

Everton need to move Beto on

Whilst he did manage 10 Serie A goals in 33 games in the season prior to his Everton move, Beto has shown little signs of bursting into similar form at Goodison Park, and after costing £26m whilst earning a reported £50k-a-week, the Toffees have the right to expect a little more. The signs were positive when he first arrived - he even earned the praise of Dyche - but he has since failed to kick on.

Dyche said via The Independent after Beto's debut from the bench against Doncaster Rovers: "We only got his clearance this morning, so we’d already set the team up. I had it in my mind to put him on at half-time regardless.

“He’s adapted very quickly, done very well tonight. With all due respect, the Premier League is different, but he’s shown the rawness, the pace and the effect that he can have on a team. It gives us something different, which is what we brought him here for.”

Alas, after just three Premier League goals in 30 appearances, that "something different" is yet to steal the headlines and if the right offer comes in this summer, Everton should cash in on Beto, even if it means cutting their losses in the process.