One of the most successful loan spells in recent years for Aston Villa has been that of Tammy Abraham, who joined the club for a season-long loan from Chelsea. He was a pivotal figure in their promotion success back in the 2018/19 campaign, helping the Villans return to the Premier League after three years in the Championship.

That season, Abraham scored 26 goals and grabbed three assists in 40 appearances across all competitions. That included a crucial goal in the playoff semi-final first leg against West Bromwich Albion from the penalty spot, which was vital in helping Villa to reach the final.

Now, Villa could be potentially cashing another Chelsea attacker on loan, who would be hoping he can be as successful as Abraham was during his time at Villa Park.

Aston Villa targeting Chelsea star

The player in question here is Chelsea’s Portuguese forward Joao Felix. It has not quite been the return to Stamford Bridge he might have expected, and there is now a chance he could leave the club during the January transfer window.

According to a report from Fabrizio Romano, the Villans are believed to be “monitoring” the former Benfica star’s situation. As per talkSPORT, the West Midlands outfit could swoop in and attempt to sign him on loan.

However, they are not the only side across Europe aiming to sign the forward on loan before next week’s transfer deadline. Reports in Italy also claim that Serie A giants AC Milan are considering a late move for the Portuguese star on a temporary deal.

Why Felix would be a good signing

Interestingly, Felix is not the only Chelsea player who Villa are looking to bring in on loan. In a separate report, Romano states that the Villans have agreed personal terms with defender Axel Disasi, who ‘insists on joining’ the club. This is a deal that could affect the transfer of Felix.

It has not been a smooth ride for Disasi since joining the club in 2023 from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco for £38.8m. He has played 61 times but has been in and out of the team this season. In fact, talkSPORT presenter Andy Jacobs described his time at Stamford Bridge so far as a “disaster”.

Well, with that in mind, is it really worth Villa singing the Frenchman instead of bringing Felix to the club? The Portuguese star has long been a “dream target” for Villans boss Unai Emery, and there is no doubt he possesses quality.

He made a return to Stamford Bridge after a loan spell in the second half of the 2022/23 campaign. Chelsea paid Atletico Madrid £46.3m, with Conor Gallagher joining the La Liga side as part of the deal.

It has certainly not been an easy campaign for Felix, yet he has still shown flashes of brilliance for the Blues. He has seven goals and two assists in 20 appearances for the club, including a strike on his second debut for the club against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Competing against Cole Palmer for a spot in the side is not easy, and Felix has not been given much of a chance in the Premier League. The Englishman has 14 goals and six assists in 23 Premier League games this season. With that being said, the former Atleti star can be a “joy to watch” when in full flow, as football statistician Statman Dave put it.

One thing Felix will bring to Stamford Bridge is versatility. The Portuguese star can play in a multitude of positions, perhaps excelling as a second striker but also being able to play out wide. That has certainly been on show this season.

Felix record by position for Chelsea in 2024/25 (min 45 mins played) Position Games Goals Assists Second striker 7 1 0 Attacking midfield 5 4 1 Left-wing 3 0 1 Centre forward 2 2 0 Right-wing 1 0 0 Stats from Transfermarkt

Perhaps cancelling the loan move for Disasi, who has struggled to adapt to Engish football, and making a move for Felix, is a smart thing to do for Villa. The Portugal international has shown just how good he can be at the highest level.

Felix could be a huge difference-maker for Emery this season, and given he is a player the Spaniard loves, at least looking at a loan move surely makes sense.