It wouldn’t be a transfer window without Chelsea being linked with endless players given their antics over the last couple of years.

Todd Boehly has been responsible for a huge overhaul within the playing department, splashing the cash on various players to help push the club back towards the summit of the Premier League.

With less than two weeks to go, the Blues are yet to sign any new players to bolster Enzo Maresca’s side in their quest for a top-four place come the end of his first campaign at the helm.

After the latest win against Wolves on Monday night, the club currently occupy a Champions League spot with just 16 games to go, in what would be a successful first year in West London for the Italian.

However, if the side are to remain in such a position over the coming months, added investment before the market closes could be vital, including one player who’s recently been touted with a switch to Stamford Bridge.

According to journalist George Lakin, Chelsea have made contact with Wolves over a January move to land Matheus Cunha before the end of the transfer window.

The 25-year-old also has admirers from Newcastle United, but at this moment it appears as though Arsenal are leading the race for his signature should he leave Molineux.

Lakin also confirmed that the Brazilian has said he wants to leave the West Midlands outfit just a couple of weeks after news broke that he was set to sign a new deal with Vitor Pereira’s side.

Cunha has registered ten goals and four assists in his 21 Premier League outings throughout 2024/25, undoubtedly being Wolves’ shining light in what has been a hugely disappointing season for the club.

It’s safe to say any deal for the former Atlético Madrid star would bolster Maresca’s attacking options, offering a new dimension and an upgrade on another player who’s been touted with a move to the Bridge.

Why Cunha would be better than Garnacho for Chelsea

Over the last couple of days, Chelsea have been linked with a plethora of attacking talents, with one name standing out in the form of Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho.

The Argentine has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford in recent days, with the Blues battling Serie A side Napoli in the hunt for his signature.

The 20-year-old could be allowed to leave Ruben Amorim’s side should any club present an offer in the region of £55m, with Maresca’s men still one of the clubs in the race for his services.

However, given the recent emergence of the links to Cunha, a deal for Garnacho should be pushed to the side with priorities needing to be directed towards the Brazilian given his stats from the ongoing campaign.

When comparing the pair’s respective stats via FBref, the Wolves star has massively outperformed the United youngster, providing immediate quality for the Blues in their quest for a top-four finish.

Cunha, who’s been dubbed “world-class” by one Arsenal insider, has registered way more combined goals and assists in the Premier League to date, highlighting the quality he possesses in the final third.

How Cunha compares to Garnacho in the PL (2024/25) Statistics (per 90) Cunha Garnacho Games played 21 21 Goals & assists 14 4 Progressive passes 4.5 1.6 Shot-creating actions 3.9 3 Take-ons completed 2.1 1 Take-on success rate 45% 26% Aerials won 32% 5% Stats via FBref

He’s also completed more take-ons and achieved a higher take-on success rate, having the ability to feature in various attacking roles along with the likes of Cole Palmer at the top end of the pitch.

Whilst it’s unclear how much a deal for the Brazilian would cost owner Boehly this month, it’s evident that he has a lot of qualities that would make him a better addition than the Argentine.

If a move was to be successful for any forward before the closure of the window, it’s pivotal that a move is prioritised for Cunha over Garnacho, with the attacking midfielder having the edge in terms of quality in numerous areas - as demonstrated by his figures.