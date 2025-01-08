As they were towards the end of last season, Tottenham Hotspur have been incredibly inconsistent this year.

Ange Postecoglou's side have looked sensational in some games and utterly hopeless in others, and while their Premier League campaign has gone awry, they remain in the League Cup, FA Cup and Europa League.

So, it's not been all that surprising to see the club linked with a plethora of game-changing attackers this month, such as Paris Saint-Germain's exciting Randal Kolo Muani.

However, while the French international could be a brilliant addition to the North Londoners' squad this month, they have also been linked with another dynamic attacker, someone who could prove to be an even better signing.

Tottenham Hotspur chasing devastating winger

According to a recent report from TEAMtalk, Spurs are 'open to bringing in a new wide player' this month, and have a number of potential targets.

One of those targets is Celtic star Nicolas Kuhn who, according to the report, has a number of 'admirers at Tottenham.'

However, due to the German's immense importance to the Hoops, they want to keep him in Glasgow this month, although if an offer of around £30m was made, they would be willing to sell.

Now, that is undoubtedly a lot of money to pay for someone in the Scottish Premiership, but given Kuhn's sensational output and potential, he may well be worth it and a better signing than Kolo Muani to boot.

How Kuhn compares to Kolo Muani

Okay, so if PSG hold their ground and demand a permanent fee in the region of £50m for Kolo Muani this month and, in turn, push Spurs away, would the North Londoners be smart to target Kuhn instead?

Moreover, how can we tell which one would be the better signing for the club away from the finances?

Well, one of the ways we can find out is by comparing the pair's pure output from this season, and in this regard, even though the Scottish Premiership is considered a weaker league than Ligue 1, it's an easy win for the German.

For example, in 14 appearances this season, the PSG star has scored just two goals and provided one assist, equating to an average of a goal involvement every 4.66 games.

In comparison, the "outstanding" Wunstorf-born dynamo, as dubbed by former Celtic star Aiden McGeady, has scored 16 goals and provided 11 assists in 27 appearances for the Hoops, which comes out to a seriously impressive average of a goal involvement every single game.

Kuhn vs Kolo Muani Player Kuhn Kolo Muani Appearances 27 14 Minutes 1875' 453' Goals 16 2 Assists 11 1 Goal Involvements per Match 1.00 0.21 Minutes per Goal Involvement 69.44' 151' All Stats via Transfermarkt

Moreover, even when we take into account the minutes they have played this season, the 25-year-old comes out miles ahead, with an average of a goal involvement every 69.44 minutes to the former Eintracht Frankfurt star's average of one every 151 minutes.

So, with it clear that the Celtic star is a far more potent threat, both in terms of goals and assists, what else makes him a potentially smarter signing for Tottenham?

Well, simply put, his preferred position, as unlike Kolo Muani, who mainly plays down the middle and would therefore be in competition with Dominic Solanke, who has been in fine form of late, the former Rapid Vienna gem plays off the right.

This would make Brennan Johnson his primary competition for game time in North London, and while the Welshman has looked good in spells this season, he has also had his fair share of poor patches as well and, of late, has found the back of the net just once in his last seven Premier League games.

Ultimately, Kolo Muani is a talented player who'd surely help improve Spurs, but as things stand, Kuhn is in far better form, would stand a better chance of starting, and is available for potentially £20m less.

Therefore, while he's not necessarily a household name, Daniel Levy and Co should do what they can to bring him to N17 this month.