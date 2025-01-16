Diogo Jota scored 22 seconds after being introduced from the bench at the City Ground on Tuesday evening, salvaging a point for first-placed Liverpool in the Premier League.

It put an emphatic seal on the number nine debate at Anfield. Luis Diaz adds a kind of charged dynamism to Liverpool's attack when moonlighting as a centre-forward, whereas Darwin Nunez brings his own energy while also offering a more conventional approach to the striker's role.

But Jota is a true marksman, the clinical and commanding presence that the club need going forward. Should he stay fit, you'd think that the Portuguese will enjoy plenty of football as the central focal point.

Jota has posted eight goals and two assists from just 11 starts in 2024/25. Liverpool might have been sniffing around for a new forward this month, but that doesn't feel like a priority when looking at the full scale.

Liverpool cool Kvaratskhelia interest

The early knockings of the winter transfer market brought to the fore Liverpool's interest in Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Paris Saint-Germain had already put them in the driving seat to sign the Napoli star, but an obvious briefing to correspondents confirmed that FSG were ready to act if the Georgian confirmed his desire to leave Serie A.

Well, PSG have made steady advancements over the past week and are now on the cusp of completing a deal, with radio silence coming from Anfield during the intervening period.

While it's somewhat strange that the Reds showed their hand before backing back into the shadows, it may well be that a market opportunity emerged and the club considered it. Anyway, Liverpool's frontline is hardly going to suffer from the left-sided forward's non-arrival.

Liverpool's Frontline under Arne Slot Player Apps Goals Assists Mohamed Salah 29 21 17 Luis Diaz 27 12 3 Cody Gakpo 30 12 4 Diogo Jota 18 8 2 Darwin Nunez 26 4 4 Federico Chiesa 5 1 1 Stats via Transfermarkt

It might be that sporting director Richard Hughes is turning to more demanding issues, with Andy Robertson, 30, on the decline and a new left-back clearly needed.

Liverpool targeting a new left-back

As per The i Paper, Liverpool are set to win the race for Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez, ahead of both of the Premier League's Manchester sides, with the player himself believed to favour a move to Anfield this summer.

Kerkez has been one of the division's brightest emerging talents this term and the Cherries will attempt to frustrate in end-of-season negotiations, with the report claiming that an agreement must fall in the region of £50m.

That said, Andoni Iraola welcomed Argentinian left-back Julio Soler to the Vitality Stadium this month for a £11.5m fee, so moves have already been made down south to mitigate the Hungarian's potential sale.

Why Liverpool want Milos Kerkez

Liverpool have raised their collective level in Slot's system this term but Robertson has unfortunately flatlined. Once the most electric player on the team, years of exhausting service have seemingly ended his prime performance as a Red.

It might have felt like a surprising deal for Kvaratskhelia would have been the exhilarating and statement signing that Liverpool needed but that's simply not the case, not when efforts could be focused in areas like left-back.

Of course, eighth-place Bournemouth seem to be stuck on their stance that they will not sell Kerkez this month as they drive their outside chance of qualifying for Europe, but Liverpool seemingly have funds ready to be launched and a £50m bid could tempt their rivals' resolve given that a replacement has already been welcomed.

The i Paper actually hail Dominik Szoboszlai's Hungary teammate as 'the new Andy Robertson,' with his pace and potency from wide playmaking situations doing the perfect lifting for Bournemouth's side.

The 21-year-old has scored one goal, added three assists and kept five clean sheets in the Premier League this season and, as per Sofascore, has averaged 1.4 tackles and 4.5 ball recoveries per game, winning 59% of his ground battles.

Moreover, his Sofascore heatmap makes a firm comment on Kerkez's energy and ground-covering style. Robertson's heatmap is equally accurate, with his loss of pace and potency reducing him to a more cemented role on the left side of defence, averaging 0.1 dribbles per match.

Kvaratskhelia might have been the flashier and more exciting signing to prioritise, but Liverpool might be better placed focusing on Kerkez, whose skill set may serve as the lasting tonic at left-back, allowing Robertson to retain his role in the first team while easing the burden that he shoulders, being ahead of Kostas Tsimikas though clearly struggling, the weak link in an elite-level system.

It's settled, then; Kerkez would be the better signing. One thing FSG excel at is drowning out the din from supporters and biding their time in the market until the right time to strike presents itself. It can be frustrating for those of a Liverpool persuasion, but which team usually comes out on top on the field?

Look, Kerkez would be a wonderful addition at the 2024/25 campaign's midpoint, but Liverpool are top of the Premier League and Champions League tables and are still in both domestic cup competitions. If it doesn't come together until the summer, there's still every reason to be excited for this season and beyond.