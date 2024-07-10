Despite star man Cole Palmer bagging 22 Premier League goals last season, Chelsea still desperately need more options in the final third if they are to mount a push for a top-four place under Enzo Maresca in 2024/25.

The Italian has the opportunity to stamp his mark on the Blues first-team this summer, potentially reducing the game time of numerous players who currently ply their trade at Stamford Bridge.

Raheem Sterling, Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke only managed a combined 18 goals between them, with the club needing to bolster the attacking ranks to provide more of a cutting edge to a side that missed the joint-second most big chances in the division.

Many names have been linked with a move to the London club, with the likes of Alexander Isak, Victor Osimhen and Michael Olise all touted with a move, but the latter decided in favour of a switch to join German side Bayern Munich.

However, multiple new names have been thrown into the mix over a potential switch to the Premier League, with both players undoubtedly improving Maresca’s attacking unit.

Chelsea’s attempts to sign a new forward

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea are in talks to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi this summer.

The 22-year-old scored three times in his 21 Bundesliga appearances last season, showcasing his ability to get in behind the full-back, as demonstrated against Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

The report states the German could be available for as little as £25m this summer, with Chelsea already in talks over a move for his services.

However, the club have also registered interest in Porto attacker Francisco Conceição, with the Portuguese having a €30m (£25m) release clause in his current contract as per Report via Sport Witness.

That said, it's a release clause that will increase in price on Monday to €45m (£38m), meaning suitors could sign him 'this week'.

The youngster has had an excellent campaign, registering nine goal contributions in 27 Liga Portugal outings, whilst scoring the winner for his nation against Czech Republic at Euro 2024.

Whilst they’re both available at the same price, Conceição is undoubtedly a better player and one that would be a better fit for Maresca at Stamford Bridge.

Why Conceição would be a better option than Adeyemi

Whilst both players have undeniable quality and talents that would further improve Chelsea’s frontline, the Porto youngster has the ability to have the greater impact on the squad should a deal for his services be completed this summer.

The 21-year-old may be showcasing his quality in a lower-quality division, but his stats reflect his star qualities, potentially being the next Portuguese star to make his mark on the Premier League.

The “exceptional” Conceição, as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, managed to complete more than double the number of progressive carries compared to Adeyemi, whilst also averaging over one more shot per 90.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

With the Portuguese talent standing at just 5 foot 6, he has the low centre of gravity to be able to glide past players, as demonstrated in his tally of successful take-ons with the youngster completing 67 attempts - nearly four times better than the German could muster over the course of last season.

His success rate in his attempted take-ons is also significantly greater than the Borussia Dortmund talent, proving why he would be a better option for the Blues to pursue this summer.

How Conceicao & Adeyemi compare in 2023/24 Statistics Conceicao Adeyemi Games 27 21 Goals + assists 9 4 Progressive carries 128 52 Shots per 90 3.6 2.3 Pass accuracy 74% 73% Successful take-ons 67 18 Take-on % 49% 30% Stats via FBref

His ability to create opportunities and beat his man is evident, with Chelsea once again needing to dip into the market to try and close the gap to sides such as Arsenal and Manchester City.

However, should they decide to back Maresca in the market once more, it’s pivotal they opt for the right addition, with Conceição undoubtedly the more effective option for Chelsea this summer.