Nottingham Forest have been nothing short of excellent this season. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are flying in the Premier League, and currently sit fifth in the table on 47 points, with a six-point difference between them and fifth-place Manchester City.

Their side has been spearheaded by Chris Wood, who has 17 Premier League goals to his name this term, and Anthony Elanga, who has eight assists in total. Morgan Gibbs-White has also been excellent, with Jamie Carragher describing his performances as “absolutely fantastic”, explaining he has been a “revelation” for the East Midlands outfit.

Another player who has impressed this season is midfielder Elliot Anderson.

Elliot Anderson's 2024/25 campaign

It certainly seems like Forest got a fantastic deal with Anderson in the summer transfer window. He made the move from his boyhood club Newcastle United to switch to the City Ground, with Forest paying a fee upwards of £35m.