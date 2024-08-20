Ipswich Town will hope, after valiantly battling away with Liverpool on the Premier League opening day, that they don't roll over for Manchester City to convincingly win during their next mammoth fixture back in the top division.

That will be easier said than done though, with Erling Haaland already underway this season with a goal versus Chelsea in a 2-0 victory at Stamford Bridge, among the other top talents that Pep Guardiola has at his disposal that will be ready to test the Tractor Boys even more.

New recruit Jens Cajuste could have a role to play at the Etihad this coming weekend for Kieran McKenna and Co, after finally signing on the dotted line from Napoli to make a loan switch possible, with more targets also firmly on the newly promoted side's agenda.

Ipswich going after Championship ace

As per journalist Alan Nixon, Ipswich are now targeting Burnley star Dara O'Shea, as McKenna goes about improving his side defensively even more.

With Conor Townsend, Ben Johnson and Jacob Greaves all in through the door as new defensive recruits this summer - with Greaves even starting in the heart of defence versus Arne Slot's Liverpool - the next new arrival could well be the named Irish centre-back, who is being touted for a move away from Turf Moor for £10m.

This could also see the Suffolk side move away from their reported interest in Anel Ahmedhodzic, as the Sheffield United defender is also lined up to make a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers, alongside potentially relocating to Portman Road.

Now, O'Shea could be the man they want to further bolster at the back, with the in-demand gem arguably a better purchase to get in through the door, than the towering Bosnian.

What O'Shea can offer Ipswich

Firstly, the 25-year-old has more experience when it comes to the bright lights of the very top division compared to the other Ipswich target, with 61 top-flight appearances under his belt.

In contrast, Ahmedhodzic only has one top-flight campaign next to his name, and that season would have broken the 25-year-old somewhat, as Chris Wilder's men leaked a dismal 104 goals and finished rock bottom of the pile.

Ahmedhodzic's PL numbers for Sheffield United (23/24) vs O'Shea's (23/24) Stat - per 90 mins* Ahmedhodzic O'Shea Games played 31 33 Goals scored 2 3 Assists 0 4 Touches* 44.5 64.4 Big chances created 1 3 Accurate passes* 23.3 (76%) 41.8 (80%) Interceptions* 1.1 1.1 Tackles* 2.1 1.2 Ball recoveries* 3.4 4.2 Clearances* 4.3 4.8 Total duels won* 4.5 5.5 Clean sheet 1 1 Stats by Sofascore

Looking at the extensive numbers from the table above, even though O'Shea was also involved in a side that suffered the same relegation fate as the Blades, the Irishman had a better time of things with the Clarets.

Beating Ahmedhodzic when it comes to total duels won, on top of offering more when operating as a creative spark playing out from the back with an impressive seven goal contributions tallied up, O'Shea would bed in well into his new environment at Ipswich, offering competition to the likes of Luke Woolfenden and Cameron Burgess who have also had their rise courtesy of the EFL.

Already excelling back in the second tier with Scott Parker's Burnley, with a goal on the opening day coolly headed home at Kenilworth Road, O'Shea will be desperate to return to the top flight and prove himself with McKenna's minnows.

Notching up 97 games in the EFL across his varied career to date for the likes of West Bromwich Albion as well as Burnley, his former Baggies boss, Valerien Ismael, has even described the 6 foot 1 star as being a "warrior", after he bravely came back into the Baggies first-team fold after a serious injury back in 2021.

McKenna will want more warriors in his side to try and stave off the drop, as O'Shea is now potentially preferred over other targets on the Ipswich shopping list.