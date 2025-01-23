Since Graham Potter took over at West Ham, they have played three times, conceding two goals in all three games, despite a positive shift in their out-of-possession approach.

Under Julen Lopetegui, the Hammers often found themselves with huge gaps between their defensive line and their forward line during the press, with the midfield often deciding to sit off in deeper areas due to their lack of athleticism.

Potter has clearly encouraged his side to apply man-to-man pressure when pressing in opposition goal kick scenarios, which requires extra mobility in the middle of the park, in order to press effectively and cover ground.

Therefore, West Ham have been linked with a number of midfield players this month, and one man in particular could be the perfect addition for Potter’s system in more than one way.

West Ham looking at Ligue 1 star

According to a "senior" club source via Hammers News, West Ham have been talking to the representatives of Lille midfielder, Angel Gomes, who could be set for a battle to sign the England midfielder.

Tottenham are also said to be interested in the 24-year-old, with both clubs exploring options for the midfielder whose contract is up in the summer. However, it's the Irons who are 'really pushing' to get a deal done.

Due to his contract expiry in a few months, this would allow teams to sign Gomes on a pre-contract this month for a free transfer in the summer, but it could also open the door to Lille accepting a fee for him now, in order to extract a fee for the player, rather than losing him on a free in six months time.

Gomes has made 16 appearances for the French outfit this season, scoring one goal, providing one assist and totalling 907 minutes played so far.

How Gomes compares to Banzuzi

Another midfielder who is being linked with a move to West Ham is Ezechiel Banzuzi from OH Leuven. He has made 21 appearances this campaign in the Belgian Pro League, scoring one goal and providing five assists but it's evident to see who would be the better signing for Potter and Co.

The 19-year-old, who is a 6 foot 3 midfielder, does possess the extra mobility and physical qualities needed to improve the West Ham midfield, but with a lack of experience, it is likely the youngster would take some time to adapt, perhaps making some mistakes along the way whilst getting used to the pace and tempo of the league.

As a result, Gomes would be the better addition for the Hammers in the here and now. Here's how the duo compare.

Angel Gomes vs Edson Alvarez Stats (per 90 mins) Gomes Alvarez Assists 0.3 0.0 Passes Attempted 59.3 48.6 Passing Accuracy % 91.34% 86.73% Long Passes Completed 4.00 2.00 Through Balls 0.4 0.3 Passes Completed (Own Half) 24.9 24.0 Duels Won 3.2 5.7 Ground Duel Success % 53.16% 51.43% Ball Recoveries 4.4 5.2 Stats taken from Squawka

Gomes would still bring the mobility needed in midfield, but he's an effective duel winner too, still winning 3.2 per 90, while winning 53.16% of his ground duels and making 4.4 ball recoveries per game.

A ball recovery is defined by the number of loose balls recovered by a player.

But he would also bring a controlling figure into Potter's midfield, being a key progressor in the build-up, dropping in to release long passes, circulate play and provide line-breaking passes.

Since the manager took over at the London Stadium, the team have looked to be more direct in their approach, perhaps realising they don't have the quality in midfield to receive the ball in tight spaces and play through the lines with more control, an addition such as Gomes would allow this, due to his "busy" nature, always looking to pass and move, as labelled by Roy Keane.

If West Ham manage to sign both Banzuzi and Gomes, they would be adding a controller who can dictate the tempo of the game, whilst also adding mobility in the middle of the park, alongside a promising young and athletic profile in Banzuzi, who would massively improve the Hammers' ability to cover ground in central zones.

That said, it's the "special" Gomes - as he was dubbed by French manager Jocelyn Gourvennec - who would walk into the starting XI more immediately.