Everton need a new centre-forward. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is injured once again and has hardly been a pillar of strength this season, and Armando Broja's loan spell is in danger of being severed after the Albanian sustained an ankle injury.

Beto, at least, has found his shooting boots, blasting two shots into the goal as David Moyes recorded his third straight victory in a 4-0 drubbing over Leicester City.

But Beto alone cannot uphold the focal striking role at Goodison Park. Everton are looking to bring someone in before tonight's transfer deadline, but will The Friedkin Group manage to get the task done?

Everton's search for a striker

Last week, reports surfaced that Nottingham Forest number nine Taiwo Awoniyi is an option for Everton heading into the final stretch of the January transfer window.

We're now hours away from the window's closure and the Toffees have still not signed a striker, but time is indeed ticking and Awoniyi could be the man for the job, especially since he's playing second fiddle in Nuno Espirito Santo's system.

The 27-year-old has a wealth of Premier League experience and boasts the athletic qualities that Moyes typically covets at centre-forward. A loan deal would surely be put forth but Forest would ideally look to recoup £18m for their forward.

Why Everton want Taiwo Awoniyi

The 33-year-old Chris Wood decided to turn into prime Alan Shearer this season and thus Awoniyi's playing time at the City Ground has been limited.

Still. He's an excellent marksman and would bring the physicality and clinical edge that Moyes' system requires. Having proven his prolific ability in the Premier League, the Nigerian "monster of an athlete" - as he has been described by journalist David Hundeyin - would be the perfect player to jockey with the likes of Beto.

As per FBref, he even ranks among the top 10% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for tackles (1.22) per 90, emphasising a deep-seated tenacity and drive to aid his team across the different phases of a match.

Moyes, to be sure, will relish such a complete and ranged skill set, with such qualities apt to see him take the mantle as Everton's star striker, surpassing Calvert-Lewin and Beto.

See below Awoniyi's Premier League metrics since joining Forest from German side Union Berlin for £17.5m in the summer of 2022, enjoying comparative success in front of goal.

Taiwo Awoniyi in the Premier League for NFFC Season Apps (starts) Goals Assists 24/25 19 (2) 1 0 23/24 20 (12) 6 3 22/23 27 (17) 10 1 Stats via Sofascore

Beto, conversely, has struggled, with his recent two-goal haul against the Foxes raising the previous tally of four from 44 Premier League appearances.

It's worth noting that Awoniyi has also missed just 16 big chances for the Tricky Trees across his three campaigns, scoring 17 total goals. This is the marker of a high-class goalscorer, converting more than often than squandering his chances.

Last season, Beto only managed to bag three Premier League goals despite missing eight big chances. The Guinea-Bissau international has taken the first steps toward enjoying a purple patch but his Everton history suggests he's not consistent enough to lead the line over the business months, and Awoniyi could neatly solve the problem.