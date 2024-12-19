Interim Southampton manager Simon Rusk would have been pleased with his team's efforts in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night, even as Arne Slot's Liverpool picked up a victory on the South Coast.

It wasn't a complete stroll for the Reds when travelling to St. Mary's, in a game they might have been expecting to cruise by in after Southampton's recent 5-0 loss on their own patch to Tottenham Hotspur, but the table-topping side in the Premier League had to make do with a slim 2-1 win instead.

In particular, Rusk's Saints will latch onto their second-half display for many a positive, with Cameron Archer scoring his side's only goal of the night to boost his confidence.

Standout Saints performers vs Liverpool

Archer would gift the hosts some hope that they could get back into the EFL Cup contest, after Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott had combined for a quickfire first-half double.

That is the former Aston Villa's man fifth strike in all competitions for his lowly side, and this is very much the pick of the bunch, as the Southampton number 19 was gifted time to take on various different Liverpool shirts before curling a fine effort home.

Away from the 23-year-old making Liverpool worry slightly, the likes of recently capped England senior international Taylor Harwood-Bellis also stood out, with the young centre-back winning 100% of his duels even when facing off against the aforementioned menace that is Nunez.

Rusk would have also been pleased by a second-half cameo from Yukinara Sugawara too, who completed three key passes from just 29 minutes of action, but another star shone bright for the Saints even with the level of opposition they were up against.

Fernandes' performance in numbers

Mateus Fernandes is one individual the new Saints manager - whenever Rusk steps down - will surely want to keep around the first team picture, after putting in another encouraging display for his new club.

Deployed down the left channel for this mid-week clash, the Portuguese midfielder was energetic and brave for his team when going in for duels and tackles in an intense second-half showing, whilst also being a threat when launching forward on occasion.

Fernandes' performance in numbers Stat Fernandes Minutes played 90 Goals scored 0 Assists 0 Touches 53 Accurate passes 18/29 (62%) Key passes 2 Big chances created 1 Interceptions 2 Tackles 4 Total duels won 8/10 Stats by Sofascore

In keeping with his team's lively second-half display, Fernandes would win eight duels and complete four tackles, whilst also proving himself to be a competent performer in attack when his passes weren't wayward, with two key passes tallied up. It is no surprise that analyst Ben Mattinson previously lauded his "exceptional ability to play perfectly weighted through balls".

The wide-eyed 20-year-old would also be involved in a major moment of controversy near the close of the EFL Cup clash, as he raced through on goal to try and equalise, only for Jarell Quansah to bring him down in what looked to be an obvious foul.

On another night, the Liverpool number 78 could have been sent off for his recklessness, but referee Simon Hooper would give nothing to the bemusement of the disgruntled home crowd and the agitated Southampton players.

As much as that would sour proceedings, Fernandes would have still been pleased with his efforts come full-time, with Daily Echo journalist George Rees-Julian gifting the former Sporting man a high 7/10 rating after the game, conceding that he was 'robbed' of a great chance at the end across a spirited outing.

He will hope he can stake a claim for more first-team opportunities moving forward, therefore, having already picked up 13 starts back in the Premier League under ex-boss Russell Martin.

Based off his display on Wednesday night against one of the top-flight's most intimidating outfits, he should be given plenty more games in the division under the next regime.