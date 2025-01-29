Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has not had the chance to splash the cash in the transfer market since he arrived at Anfield from Feyenoord last summer.

Whilst Premier League rivals Manchester City have swooped for the likes of Omar Marmoush in the January transfer window, the Reds are yet to make a signing this month.

The Merseyside giants have not needed a host of new recruits to find success on the pitch, though, as they are currently top of the Premier League and the Champions League.

Liverpool, who beat Ipswich Town 4-1 at Anfield at the weekend, are six points clear in the top-flight and are on course to win the second Premier League title in the club's history.

This is a testament to Slot's coaching ability as he has only made one signing, Federico Chiesa, in his two windows in charge on Merseyside to date.

The Dutch head coach is, however, reportedly looking at potential additions to come in and bolster the squad in the summer window, including Lyon star Rayan Cherki.

Why Liverpool may be interested in Rayan Cherki

It was recently reported that the Reds are one of a number of clubs interested in a deal to sign the France U21 international from Lyon at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old starlet is reportedly valued at £18m by the French side and Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have also shown an interest in the versatile forward.

Liverpool may be interested in Cherki because he is a talented young player with time left ahead of him to grow and improve, whilst he has already shown flashes of quality in the current season.

The technically gifted star, who can play through the middle as an attacking midfielder or out on the left or right flank, has produced five goals and eight assists in 24 appearances in all competitions for Lyon in the 2024/25 campaign.

Rayan Cherki (24/25) Ligue 1 Europa League Appearances (starts) 15 (10) 6 (5) Goals 3 2 Big chances created 8 8 Key passes per game 2.5 3.7 Assists 3 4 Dribbles completed per game 2.1 3.0 Stats via Sofascore

Cherki, as shown in the table above, Cherki has provided an impressive level of creativity both in Ligue 1 and in the Europa League for the French side this season, which may be why the Reds are keen to bring him in at the end of the season.

He has not offered a huge goal threat for his team, however, and that may be one area of his game that he could look to improve in the years to come.

Liverpool do reportedly have one target, though, who is no stranger to finding the back of the net, and he could come in as an even bigger signing than Cherki.

Ligue 1 striker's Liverpool audition

Earlier this month, the Mirror reported that Lille centre-forward Jonathan David had the chance to audition in front of the Liverpool recruitment team when he came to Anfield in the Champions League.

The outlet claimed that the Reds have had long-term links to the Canada international, going back to Jurgen Klopp's tenure at the club, and that his clash with Slot's side in Europe provided him with a chance to show them what he is capable of first-hand.

It added that Tottenham Hotspur are among the other Premier League teams interested in a possible deal to snap up the 25-year-old marksman, who is out of contract in the summer and could be a bargain signing on a free transfer.

Jonathan David Vs Liverpool Minutes 90 xG 0.22 Shots 1 Goals 1 Pass accuracy 90% Key passes 1 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, David was ruthless in front of goal against the Reds by taking his only opportunity in front of goal, pouncing on a loose ball in the box to find the back of the net.

Liverpool may well have been impressed by his clinical and assured, given his 90% pass accuracy under pressure from Virgil van Dijk, performance against them in Europe's top competition.

Why Liverpool should sign Jonathan David

With this in mind, Slot should push for the board to secure a deal to bring the Canadian marksman to Anfield on a bargain free transfer at the end of the season because he could be an even better addition than Cherki.

With Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo on the flanks, Liverpool are not in desperate need of another wide player to feature in those positions, which is why the Frenchman can play, although they could use him in a central role in midfield.

However, the Reds have lacked a consistent goal threat in the centre-forward position. Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez have combined for nine goals in the Premier League this season, with neither on more than five strikes.

This suggests that Slot could improve his squad for the 2025/26 campaign and beyond by moving for a striker who can find the back of the net on a consistent basis year-on-year.

David, who was dubbed "one of the best STs in the world" by football personality Tony Marinaro, has scored a staggering 102 goals in 214 matches for Lille, along with 31 goals in 59 caps for Canada.

Jonathan David (24/25) Ligue 1 Champions League Appearances 18 7 xG 10.28 3.80 Goals 11 5 Big chances created 2 2 Assists 2 1 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the Lille number nine has been incredibly effective and prolific in front of goal in Ligue 1 and the Champions League this term, outperforming his xG in both competitions.

David has the quality to be the consistent and reliable centre-forward that Liverpool have not had in recent seasons, which is why he could be an even better signing than Cherki for the Reds in the summer.

The Canada international, as shown by their respective statistics domestically and in Europe, has contributed to more goals and could make a bigger impact in the final third for Slot.

Whilst the Lyon playmaker is a talented midfielder who could provide quality at the top end of the pitch, there appears to be a greater need for a striker at Anfield and that is why they should consider a swoop to land the Lille man for nothing in the summer.