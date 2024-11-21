Arne Slot has been hurled straight into the scrutiny of Premier League football, but given that his Liverpool side are five points clear at the summit of the division after 11 matches, he's dealing with the pressure very well indeed.

The forthcoming winter period will look to claim Liverpool in its choking grip and pull Slot away from the limelight, but with the likes of Mohamed Salah playing at such an almighty level, fans anticipate further positivity from their side.

Salah, of course, is currently out of contract next summer, and while FSG would love to keep their talisman on Merseyside, contingency plans are being drawn up.

Liverpool looking at Salah successor

One report this week - via the Daily Mail - has revealed that Liverpool are looking to lock horns with Newcastle United in 2025 for Bryan Mbeumo's signature.

Liverpool haven't tabled an official offer but are aware that the Bees will be looking for a figure in excess of £50m for the goal machine's sale.

Mbeumo's versatility offers shades of Sadio Mane, but it is Salah who might be passing him the baton in 2025.

What Bryan Mbeumo would bring to Liverpool

Salah has been one of the most potent forwards across Europe this season, but he's being matched by Mbeumo, 25, in the Premier League, with the Cameroon international actually boasting superior striking metrics.

Both forwards have scored eight goals from 11 fixtures, but Salah's expected goals (xG) is almost two times higher than Mbeumo's - who has also missed three big chances to the Egyptian's five.

It's for this reason that Mbeumo would be the best option for Liverpool next year if indeed the 32-year-old Salah departs. Lyon's Rayan Cherki has also been linked, but he might not be the best choice for an outfit that will need to replace one of their greatest-ever goalscorers.

Rayan Cherki vs Bryan Mbeumo (2024/25) Match Stats* Cherki Mbeumo Matches (starts) 7 (4) 11 (11) Goals 1 8 Assists 1 1 Touches* 44.1 46.4 Shots (on target)* 1.3 (0.4) 2.0 (1.1) Pass completion 83% 76% Big chances created 3 5 Key passes* 1.7 1.6 Dribbles (completed)* 2.6 1.0 Ball recoveries* 2.6 4.9 Total duels (won)* 4.3 3.9 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see above, the difference between the two forwards in terms of productivity is night and day. Cherki might be available on the cheap due to Lyon's financial woes, but it's clear to whom FSG should invest their attention.

Transfer Focus Mega money deals, controversial moves and big-name flops. This is the home of transfer news and opinion across Football FanCast.

Analyst Ben Mattinson has described Cherki, 21, as a forward with “Ballon d’Or potential,” but he's got a questionable disciplinary track record and is hardly going to bring goals of even a portion that Salah delivers.

Mbeumo has been described as an "incredible" player by his Brentford boss Thomas Frank, and indeed, is making all the right moves as he heads toward true prominence in the Premier League.

Though an up-and-coming talent such as Cherki would bring something new to Slot's team, it's hard to argue that he would be the perfect addition when Mbeumo is effectively matching his playmaking while far outstripping him in regard to goalscoring.