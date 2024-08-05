One of the biggest priorities at the moment for Tottenham is recruiting a new striker, someone capable of making up for the departure of Harry Kane a year ago. Yeah, no pressure.

Two of the names on supporters' lips at the moment are Bournemouth taliman Dominic Solanke and Napoli superstar Victor Osimhen.

That said, a winger could also be on the agenda for Ange Postecoglou and Co.

Tottenham's hunt for a new winger

One of the fiercest rumours in recent weeks has been to Italy international Federico Chiesa. The Juventus star was actually left out of the Turin outfit's squad over the week, fueling further speculation that he'll be on his way out in the forthcoming weeks.

However, it's unlikely to be to Tottenham. Journalist Tom Barclay confirmed a few days ago that the Italian is not a target for Spurs this summer.

A more concrete option could be Wolves' Pedro Neto. That's according to recent reports from Caught Offside this weekend who suggest that Arsenal and their north London rivals are going head to head to sign the £60m talent.

Another name who has been hotly tipped to move this summer is Eberechi Eze. Older reports suggests Spurs are in the hunt for him too.

How Eze compares to Chiesa and Neto

Valued at £60m, the idea of signing Eze for those at Spurs should be greatly appealing. After all, this is one of England's and the Premier League's most exciting talents.

Last season, the 26-year-old scored 11 goals and supplied six assists in all competitions on his way to being hailed as an "unbelievable" player by pundit Danny Murphy.

How do those base stats compare to Neto and Chiesa? Well, pretty well it turns out.

Eze vs Chiesa & Neto: 2023/24 Player Games Goals Assists Eze 31 11 6 Chiesa 37 10 3 Neto 24 3 11 Stats via Transfermarkt.

So, Eze is clearly the more clinical of the three in front of goal but Neto is a far more creative outlet. Vitally, the former stays fit on a far more regular basis though. The Wolves star missed a lot of football last term - 23 games in fact. The Crystal Palace man? He was only absent for five games with one muscle injury at the turn of the year.

What do the deeper numbers suggest about the trio? Let's take a look.

Eze vs Chiesa & Neto: 23/24 League Stats) Stat (per 90 mins) Eze Chiesa Neto Goals 0.48 0.37 0.12 Assists 0.18 0.08 0.54 Pass completion % 77% 70% 74% Key passes 2.37 2.21 2.26 Progressive passes 4.08 2.87 3.21 Shot-creating actions 4.82 4.80 4.46 Successful take-ons 3.03 1.43 2.20 Progressive carries 2.98 4.55 5.83 Ball recoveries 5.92 2.54 4.70 Stats via FBref.

So, it's a very resounding win in most areas for the Eagles talisman, Eze. The England international scores more regularly, is more accurate with his passing and even more impressively on top of that is more of his passes are progressive in nature. He's even a dazzling dribbler, completing far more take-ons.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

Neto is the better progressive carrier of the ball and supplies far more assists but considering Eze is reportedly available at the same price tag, there is only really one winner here.

If Johan Lange and Co can find a way to get a deal done then it would be a superb acquisition for Spurs.