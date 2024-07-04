So, Dan Ashworth is, at long last, an official employee of Manchester United. It took a while but the Red Devils can finally now start getting to work in the transfer market.

Together with Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Omar Berrada and, of course, Erik ten Hag, United need to be a lot smarter with their recruitment during the new regime.

One order of business simply has to be on improving the defence. Due to injuries to both Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez last term, there were moments where Ten Hag had to rely on the likes of Jonny Evans and Casemiro to fill in.

Now, while Evans shone, notably hailed for being "Man Utd’s best centre-back this season [2023/24]" by content creator Liam Canning, his Brazilian colleague had a far worse campaign.

Lacking the athleticism and pace to thrive in the Premier League, he was swarmed by opponents on an all too regular basis. One error saw him lazily fail to step up with the rest of the defence in the 1-0 defeat to Arsenal, a decision that subsequently led to the only goal of the game.

Lambasted by many, it was a pretty awful year for a player who has achieved so much throughout his career. So, where do the Red Devils go from here?

Man Utd's centre-back targets

One of the main contenders to take a spot in United's backline is Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt.

The Dutchman has been the subject of fierce speculation linking him with a move to Old Trafford with recent reports suggesting talks have happened over a prospective deal this summer.

However, there is another option and it's not Jean-Clair Todibo after his potential move from Nice was blocked.

Indeed, according to reports in Spain, Barcelona sensation Ronald Araujo is on their list of targets and an attempt has even been made to prise him away from Catalonia.

The report suggests that United will have to battle Chelsea and Bayern for his services, with all three sides having made a bid. That said, it will take a seismic offer to secure him. It's stated that Barca expects a larger fee than Chelsea paid for Moises Caicedo (£115m).

So, while a deal would seem unlikely, is he a better option than De Ligt?

How Ronald Araujo compares to De Ligt

The Dutch colossus has always been thought of as one of the best centre-backs on the planet. After all, there is a reason he appears twice on the list of the most expensive players ever in his position.

Most expensive defenders ever Player Price tag 10. Achraf Hakimi £60.9m 9. Marc Cucurella £63m 8. Ruben Dias £65m 7. Lucas Hernandez £68m 7 = Matthijs de Ligt £68m 5 = Wesley Fofana £75m 5 = Virgil van Dijk £75m 3. Matthijs de Ligt £77.1m 2. Josko Gvardiol £77.6m 1. Harry Maguire £80m Valuations via TEAMtalk.

Does he live up to that billing? Well, after starring for Ajax during their run to the Champions League semi-finals a few years ago, even captaining the side as a teenager, it's clear to see why he has always attracted interest from the biggest sides in Europe.

That said, he has struggled to truly catch the eye at Bayern since moving to Munich. A mix of injury and form meant he wasn't the irremovable object he once was at Ajax. The fact he's also failed to play a single minute at Euro 2024 for the Netherlands substantiates that viewpoint too.

Still, he ranks inside the best 10% of centre-backs on the continent for progressive passing and the top 4% for pass completion. This is a typical modern defender, one who plays with confidence and assurance out from the back and between the lines. But how do his numbers compare to the aforementioned Araujo?

Araujo vs De Ligt (2023/24) Stat (per 90 mins) Araujo De Ligt Passing & creativity Pass success % 89% 94% Key passes 0.36 0.19 Progressive passes 4.55 6.36 Shot-creating actions 0.99 0.84 Defensive actions Tackles won 0.99 0.78 % of dribblers tackled 71% 55% Aerials won 2.70 2.66 % of aerials won 73% 59% Ball carrying Successful take-ons 0.36 0.13 Progressive carries 1.08 1.04 Stats via FBref.

On the evidence of the above, it's easy to see why Barca boss Xavi described Araujo as "one of the best centre-backs in the world".

While he doesn't quite possess the same level of passing ability as a player like De Ligt, when it comes to the defensive side of the game he looks a more complete profile, notably winning a much higher percentage of aerial battles he competes in.

He also makes more successful take-ons, which should come as no surprise given the Uruguayan also played at right-back on six occasions last term. That adds another string to his bow; versatility.

So, although he'd cost a rather pretty penny, if Ratcliffe and Co can prise Araujo away from Spain, he would be a mighty fine addition.