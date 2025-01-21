Manchester United have taken two steps back. Again. Southampton were beaten last week but unconvincingly; however, Brighton & Hove Albion have since claimed three points at Old Trafford to keep the Red Devils mired in 13th place.

Sunday's dismal defeat prompted Ruben Amorim to rather brazenly claim that this is "maybe the worst team in Man United history."

However, the Portuguese's words carry truth, and INEOS need to address the glaring issues by making one or two mid-season signings.

Man United in talks to sign Serie A star

On Monday morning, The Athletic's David Ornstein revealed that Manchester United are locked in talks with Lecce for versatile left-back Patrick Dorgu, 20.

Amorim wants reinforcements this month as he seeks to shape the struggling Man United squad to his design, namely that of a fluid 3-4-3 system.

However, Dorgu only recently penned a new contract with his Serie A side and would come with the caveat of inexperience both on the professional and Premier League stage.

That's why the distinguished outfit should turn to Wolverhampton Wanderers' Rayan Ait-Nouri, with Caught Offside even revealing that the dynamic defender is also on United's radar after PSG closed the door on Nuno Mendes' potential sale.

Said to be United's 'top target' in that position, Ait-Nouri wouldn't come cheap at a reported €60m (£51m) but he's got a wealth of experience in the English top flight and an ept skill set concerning Amorim's vision.

Why Rayan Ait-Nouri would be perfect for Amorim

Dorgu is a raw talent and would certainly bring energy and a fresh dimension to the Man United backline, positionally pliable and surely able to wreak havoc on the wing, in front of the three-man backline.

But Ait-Nouri might be the better pick, himself featuring regularly in a higher-up position for Wolves, suggesting a seamless switch to Amorim's system.

Rayan Ait-Nouri - Wolves Stats by Position (24/25) Position Apps Goals Assists Left midfield 12 2 3 Left-back 8 2 2 Centre-back 2 0 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

The Algerian's qualities, his multi-faceted approach to football, even led Sky Sports' Dougie Critchley to hail him as "one of the best Premier League players" last year, something he's taken with him into the current campaign despite the turbulence that has seen Gary O'Neil receive the boot and be replaced by Vitor Pereira.

Indeed, Ait-Nouri has averaged 5.6 duels, 1.6 dribbles and 2.4 tackles per top-flight game this term, as per Sofascore, with his eight goal contributions across 20 appearances suggesting that he has the attacking impetus to dynamise Man United's team and then some.

FBref have recorded the 23-year-old's most eye-catching metrics across the 2024/25 Premier League season too, with the Wolves star ranking among the top 3% of full-backs for goals, the top 5% for assists and the top 3% for successful take-ons per 90.

Such statistics perfectly illustrate the player's ability in the final third, in itself the product of his electric, surging runs. Dorgu is also a powerful and athletic defender, but does he have the same technical capacity, the same completeness?

Ait-Nouri would prove instant results at The Theatre of Dreams, and United, without question, cannot afford to languish for any longer. They need Ait-Nouri added to the ranks.