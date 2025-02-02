Sheffield United just about managed to get over the line versus Derby County last time out as a gritty 1-0 win at Pride Park was secured.

Chris Wilder would have loved watching the goal that won his side the tight contest, as both of his new signings Tom Cannon and Ben Brereton Diaz linked up well before the Chilean loanee then fired home the winning strike.

Whilst the popular Blades boss will be more than content with what he's got up top, he will know that the promotion chasers are still lacking a body or two defensively, as United's hunt for a new centre-back drags onto deadline day.

Sheffield United looking at loan alternative to Jimmy Dunne

As per a new report by football journalist Alan Nixon, the Championship side could now turn their attention away from trying to sign Queens Park Rangers rock Jimmy Dunne this window, with QPR wanting United to cough up £3m to consider parting ways.

With Dunne's contract up this approaching June, this does feel like a steep amount of money to fork out, especially when there are now loan targets on the mind of the South Yorkshire outfit.

Indeed, according to Nixon, the Blades are now setting their sights on the loan signature of ex-Arsenal defender Rob Holding as a last-minute acquisition, with the signing giving them some temporary quality in the centre-back department.

Why Holding could be a better signing for Sheffield United

At the peak of his powers, the 29-year-old was a consistent starter at the Emirates Stadium, but United will face competition to land his short-term signature with Frank Lampard's Coventry City also reportedly keen.

Yet, if needs must, the promotion hopefuls might have to show some fight to land Holding before the window slams shut, with the 6 foot 2 titan an arguable improvement on Dunne if United can get him up to speed quickly.

That will be a big if, unfortunately, with Holding very much a background figure at current employers Crystal Palace as only one first-team appearance has come his way since joining in 2023.

But, when he is launched into games, Holding has proven that he can fill in at a moment's notice and do an admirable job, notably being given the Arsenal armband on occasion.

In total, the experienced head popped up with five goals across 165 appearances for the Gunners, with Wilder hopeful he can get the forgotten-about defender back to his best if he decides to uproot to Bramall Lane, having taken a shining to goalscoring defenders in the past in the form of John Egan and Jack O'Connell.

Dunne would be able to offer that too, with four goals next to his name this season in league action for Marti Cifuentes' men, but it would be a risk throwing the £3m target right into the deep-end of a promotion battle with the Hoops often battling against relegation.

Holding's career appearances by major competition Competition Games played Premier League 98 Europa League 28 Championship 26 Champions League 1 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Comparatively, Holding's pedigree in the game - which has even seen him line up for one Champions League tie across a varied career - could mean he'll relish the high-stakes situation unfolding in South Yorkshire.

Wilder has already begun to work his magic with Brereton Diaz, who was struggling in the Premier League much like Holding before being given a lifeline loan switch.

Therefore, he could be just the manager figure that's necessary for the "tremendous" - as he was once labelled by Palace chairman Steve Parish - defender to also turn around his dwindling career, with the move looking like a very shrewd one if all goes to plan rather than splashing out £3m.