Chelsea have been on a poor run of form in recent weeks, securing just six points from a possible 21 points across their last seven games. This run has included losses to the likes of Ipswich Town, Fulham and Manchester City, as well as draws against Everton, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.

This bad run of results has coincided with the loss of two key central defenders in December, with Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile both going down injured.

Levi Colwill had been partnered by Fofana for much of the season leading into the festive break, which saw the Blues sitting second in the Premier League.

But Enzo Maresca's side have struggled after losing Fofana and Badiashile, who appeared to be the next in line to partner Colwill.

This could have the Blues directors on red alert, as this big drop in form has derailed their season, and a defensive solution will be high on their list, whether that comes this month or in the summer.

Chelsea looking at Premier League defender

According to reports from Fabrizio Romano, Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen is understood to have a release clause in his contract, which will become valid from the summer of 2025.

It's further revealed that Chelsea are said to "really appreciate" Huijsen, and he is high on their list of potential targets at the back.

Bayern Munich have also asked to be informed on the 19-year-old, who could face plenty of competition for the Spanish central defender come the summer, after his excellent start to life in the Premier League with Bournemouth.

Huijsen has made 19 appearances since joining the Cherries this summer, scoring two goals, contributing to five clean sheets and totalling 1,330 minutes played.

How Huijsen compares to Fofana

Fofana has made 12 appearances so far this season for the Blues, before going down with his latest hamstring injury, contributing to three clean sheets and totalling 1,017 minutes played.

The Frenchman was often tasked with being aggressive on the opposition team's best player, looking to win duels and make things uncomfortable for them, knowing if he was beaten, he had the recovery pace to still catch his man.

Dean Huijsen vs Wesley Fofana comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Huijsen Fofana Passes Attempted 54.7 60.8 Passes Completed 46.5 54.9 Passing Accuracy % 85.1% 90.25% Forward Passes 22.4 18.5 Tackles 1.7 1.2 Interceptions 2.2 1.1 Blocks 1.5 0.8 Aerial Duels Won 2.7 2.1 Ground Duels Won 4.7 5.2 Stats taken from Squawka

When comparing the two defenders' metrics from this season, you can see Huijsen is already outperforming Fofana from a defensive actions standpoint, which is a huge positive when you take into account the Frenchman's role of marking the opposition's best attacker.

The passing metrics favour Fofana, but you can assume much of that is due to play style, as Huijsen is often tasked to go more direct, as seen from his forward passing numbers.

Huijsen was labelled as "one of the most talented teenage CBs in Europe" by scout Jacek Kulig and further described as a "monster in the air" by Sky Sports' Joe Tomlinson, showing maturity far beyond his years this season for Bournemouth.

Furthermore, the 6 foot 5 central defender has the frame to contest in a variety of duels, whilst also having the composure and footballing IQ beyond his years to read the game and arrive in the right place at the right time.

The 19-year-old already has all the foundations of a brilliant centre-back and given time to develop, and bulk his upper body slightly to aid him in 1v1 duels against physical strikers, he is sure to improve even further, which could make him the perfect partner for Colwill going forwards, a partnership that could grow together and complement each other in a possession-based system.