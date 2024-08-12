West Ham continue to dip into the market, with the striker position being a real position of interest this summer, as the Hammers look to address their goal-scoring woes from the number nine position, ahead of their 2024/25 Premier League campaign.

Jarrod Bowen was the first West Ham player to score 20+ goals in a season, in 19 years, despite being played out of position (as a striker) at times, due to a lack of centre-forward options. The last time a West Ham player hit 20+ in a season was 2004/05, when Teddy Sheringham and Marlon Harewood both achieved it.

Last season, West Ham's only out-and-out strikers were Michail Antonio and Danny Ings, who only managed eight in 62 appearances between them, totalling 2,798 minutes. Antonio scored seven of the eight goals, whilst Ings only managed one all season.

West Ham transfer news

According to some reports on social media, West Ham had been in talks with Chelsea over a potential loan deal for striker, Samu Omorodion. This could have come down to Chelsea landing long-term target, and Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen.

With Osimhen reportedly demanding to leave, being left out of the Napoli Coppa Italia squad at the weekend, and Chelsea still battling hard for his signature, it looked as though it could have opened the door for West Ham to strike a loan deal for the 20-year-old.

However, with his proposed move to Chelsea now 100% off according to brand new reports in the last 12 hours, reporter Fabrizio Romano has claimed that there is a chance he could join another team in the coming days.

Could that side be West Ham? There's already reported interest there so, speculatively, they could chance their arm before the window is done.

Omorodion made 36 appearances in all competitions for Alaves (and Atlético) last season, scoring nine goals, providing one assist, and totalling 2,096 minutes played.

Omorodion vs Fullkrug comparison

The 20-year-old Omorodion and the 31-year-old Fullkrug are at different stages of their careers, the latter producing a better output season in 2023/24, scoring 16 goals and providing ten assists for Dortmund.

However, Omorodion, who is described as a "monster in the making" by scout Jacek Kulig, missed the most big chances in La Liga last season, missing nine. Whilst this could be seen as a bad thing, the fact the 20-year-old is getting into these positions at such a high frequency shows his striking instincts and movement is at a top level already.

Omorodion vs Fullkrug comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Omorodion Fullkrug Goals 0.39 0.40 Assists 0.04 0.25 xG 0.52 0.48 Progressive Carries 1.35 0.76 Shots 3.02 2.34 Shots on Target 1.16 0.93 Shot-Creating Actions 1.49 2.52 Touches (Att Pen) 5.05 4.46 Successful Take-Ons 0.99 0.18 Aerials Won 2.75 3.49 Stats taken from FBref

Both strikers are big target men, who rank highly for aerials won per 90, Omorodion averaging 2.75, whilst Fullkrug averages 3.49. However, the way they go about using their physicality is slightly different.

Omorodion will often look to post up on a defender, use his body to back into the man, and win aerial duels off the spot, whereas Omorodion, whilst he can also use this "back down" technique, will often use clever movement, to then attack the ball and use his unbelievable physicality to win his duels.

The new Chelsea signing offers that slight bit of extra box presence, with 5.05 penalty area touches per 90, and also has a higher shot volume than Fullkrug. This allows him to produce slightly more xG per 90 (0.52 to Fullkrug's 0.48), which could lead to a bag full of goals if his composure and finishing goes up a level.