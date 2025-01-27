Chelsea have been struggling for output at the top end of the pitch in recent weeks, despite scoring 45 goals in 23 games in the Premier League this season. Much of this output has come from the duo of Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson, and a cold patch for either one of them has proven an issue for the Blues.

Enzo Maresca's wingers have had moments this season. For example, Noni Madueke scored a hat-trick against Wolves early in the campaign, and it is clear the Italian values their overall contribution, not just their goals and assists. However, when goals dry up elsewhere, the lack of output in wide areas begins to stand out more, which has seen a poor run of form occur for Chelsea.

Madueke has shown the most intent to provide numbers from wide areas, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in the league, whilst Pedro Neto has only managed one goal and two assists in the league, and Sancho just two goals and four assists.

It is especially apparent that the likes of Neto and Sancho prefer to create for others, which shows in their assist numbers compared to their goal tallies.

However, a left-sided winger who provides more goal threat could be a great route to add goals to this side alongside Jackson and Palmer going forward, and the Blues may have the opportunity to strike this window.

Chelsea's market opportunity this January

According to reports from L'Equipe, Barcola was "surprised, to say the least", to see PSG bring Napoli winger, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to the club, considering they already have himself and Desire Doue capable of playing on the left.

This could be seen as a huge opportunity for other clubs, with Barcola having a very good season so far playing off the left, scoring 13 goals and providing five assists in 29 appearances so far.

Having been in such good form, Barcola is unlikely to accept becoming a back-up to PSG's new £59m plus add-ons signing, which could leave top clubs around Europe on high alert to the situation, including Chelsea, who were previously linked to the Frenchman in prior transfer windows.

Why Chelsea must pursue Bradley Barolca

The other winger Chelsea have been linked with heavily this month, is Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United. The 20-year-old has made 33 appearances already this season in all competitions, scoring eight goals and providing five assists.

Whilst both options would provide a similar direct profile needed in wide areas, Barcola could prove to be better value for money, as both would likely cost upwards of £60m.

While the Frenchman is currently performing to a high standard, in recent months, Garnacho's form has suffered, and he isn't quite performing to that level currently, which, of course, presents risk.

Barcola vs Garnacho in 2024/25 Stats (per 90 mins) Barcola Garnacho Goals 0.59 0.39 Assists 0.20 0.24 xG 0.56 0.43 xAG 0.31 0.19 Progressive Carries 5.87 6.03 Progressive Passes 2.99 1.84 Progressive Passes Received 15.5 13.0 Shots Total 3.00 3.98 Goals/Shot 0.20 0.10 Key Passes 1.64 1.49 Shot-Creating Actions 3.68 3.28 Successful Take-Ons 2.14 1.26 Successful Take-Ons % 32.8% 30.6% Stats taken from FBref

When comparing Barcola to Garnacho this season, you can see the Frenchman is clearly in better form, producing output at a higher frequency, and providing more creative and progressive actions for his team. That said, the United winger does slightly edge the progressive carries metric.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

Barcola has been praised by data analyst Raj Chohan, labelling him a "high energy attacker" who repeatedly makes runs off the ball and stretches opposition teams with his dribbling and speed. This is seen in the data, receiving 15.5 progressive passes per 90, constantly making runs as an outlet, looking to beat his man when given the chance and provide output for his team.

Both players could have big impacts on the Chelsea attacking line, bringing more willingness to run in behind and therefore also giving the likes of Palmer more space to operate, but for the cost involved, Barcola - who has been described as "one of the best left wingers in Europe" by analyst Ben Mattinson, is likely the option with less risk attached.