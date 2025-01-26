As we enter the final few days of the January transfer window, Manchester United could be set for a frantic end to the month, with numerous players touted with a move to and from Old Trafford.

Ruben Amorim is yet to make his first signing as Red Devils boss, but that isn’t through a lack of trying, after having various bids knocked back for multiple targets.

Patrick Dorgu is the latest man on the club’s shortlist, with the hierarchy placing two separate offers for the Leece left-back to try and solve their ongoing issue in that area of the pitch.

It was previously reported that the Denmark international was pushing for a move to join the Premier League outfit, with personal terms likely to be no issue, but before any deal is completed, the two clubs will have to agree a fee.

However, should a deal be completed for Dorgu in the coming days, it could see transfer action spring into life.

Man United plot big move for European star

According to one Spanish outlet, Man United are targeting a move for Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz before the end of the month with Amorim personally requesting the move happens.

The German attacking midfielder has starred under Xabi Alonso in recent times, scoring 14 times and registering nine assists in all competitions throughout 2024/25 to date.

Wirtz also played an influential role in their unbeaten Bundesliga campaign last season, registering a combined 37 goal contributions - highlighting his quality in the final third, something which United have greatly lacked recently.

The report claims the 21-year-old is seen as the “perfect playmaker” for Amorim’s current system, with the club wanting to hand the new boss the ammunition to succeed in the North West.

Undoubtedly, given his age and current form, a deal would likely cost the hierarchy a pretty penny, but he could be seen as the ideal replacement for a current first-team member who looks set for an exit before the closure of the window.

How Florian Wirtz compares to Alejandro Garnacho

Winger Alejandro Garnacho has struggled to make a real impact on the side after Amorim’s appointment, with the Argentine unable to adapt to the two central attacking roles behind the striker.

He’s since been touted with various moves away from the club, with Napoli and Chelsea the front runners for his signature, but Spurs have also been credited with an interest.

Given his academy status, he would be a brilliant sale for their PSR standing, but they would be losing a 20-year-old star who could improve further. That being said, £55m would be a huge fee that could allow for reinforcements to fit the boss’ system.

Such a figure would play a massive role in a move to land Wirtz in January, with the German undoubtedly providing a better option than Garnacho in a central role.

He’s also massively outperformed the academy graduate in various key areas, highlighting what a superb addition he would be to the Red Devils’ attacking department.

How Wirtz compares to Garnacho in 2024/25 so far Statistics (per 90) Wirtz Garnacho Games played 19 21 Goals & assists 18 4 Chances created 2.4 1.4 Successful dribbles 3.5 1 Dribble success 56% 29% Duels won 6.8 4.1 Passes completed 55 25 Stats via FotMob

Wirtz, who’s previously been dubbed “one of the world's biggest talents” by scout Jacek Kulig has massively outperformed Garnacho for goals and assists, whilst also achieving a much higher dribble success rate.

The Leverkusen star has also created more chances per 90 than the current United man, subsequently able to offer more opportunities in front of goal to his teammates, further having the ability to improve their lack of attacking output.

It’s unclear whether the youngster would be interested in a move to England this month and how much it would cost, but his figures are evident as to how much he would set the club back in terms of investment.

However, Amorim and the hierarchy should be pushing relentlessly for a move before the closure of the window, with the German international having all the tools to have an immediate and long-term impact in the North West.