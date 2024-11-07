They say that standings are meaningless before the Christmas period in football, and there's more than just a grain of truth in that.

Nonetheless, Liverpool will be delighted with their progress under Arne Slot this season, having defied expectations to win 12 of their first 14 matches across all competitions, first in both the Premier League and newly-formatted Champions League group stage.

Things couldn't be going better. However, despite the cast-iron defensive resolve, the free-scoring attacking exploits and the slick and stylish football on show, the midfield at times lacks physicality and command.

Is that nitpicking? Perhaps, but even though Ryan Gravenberch has raised his game by several flights, bringing in a bit of competition wouldn't be amiss.

Liverpool transfer news

The next transfer window is drawing closer, and that means the habitual Aurelien Tchouameni to Liverpool rumours are starting back up.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the Real Madrid superstar's representatives have engaged in talks with the Anfield side, who are trying to ascertain whether a move could be on the cards, with Los Blancos no longer viewing him as 'untouchable'.

A separate report - from Spain - has suggested that Carlo Ancelotti's side would consider offers that fall into the ballpark of €80m (£67m), which means they would take a loss on the £85m sum paid to AS Monaco for his signature in 2022, winning such a race against... Liverpool.

How Aurelien Tchouameni compares to Gravenberch

This would be a stunning capture for FSG, who have previously held a vested interest in Tchouameni and could now pounce, for Real Madrid are bloated with high-class quality and might need to make some sacrifices.

The France international is no doubt among the pantheon of contemporary midfielders, hailed for his "world-class" performances by Transfermarkt's Stefan Bienkowski.

His efforts across Real's highly successful 2023/24 campaign were marred by injury, and though he's returned with vigour this term, the balance is all wrong at the Spanish club right now and they are toiling.

Even so, Tchouameni's muscular profile and first-class technical game mark him as a cut above the lion's share of his peers, and he really could be the one to make the number six position his own at Liverpool over the coming years, jockeying for position with Gravenberch.

Ryan Gravenberch vs Martin Zubimendi vs Aurelien Tchouameni (24/25) Stats (*per game) Gravenberch Tchouameni Matches (starts) 10 (10) 10 (10) Goals 0 0 Assists 0 0 Touches* 74.2 76.6 Pass completion 89% 93% Key passes* 0.4 0.3 Dribbles* 0.8 0.3 Ball recoveries* 5.9 4.4 Tackles + interceptions* 3.6 4.3 Total duels (won)* 5.8 (64%) 4.9 (63%) Stats via Sofascore

As you can see from above, the two midfielders have been pretty neck-and-neck in their respective divisions this season, albeit with Gravenberch a bit more crisp in the duel and Tchouameni more crunching in the tackle and precise with the pass.

Tchouameni, 24, ranks among the top 3% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion and the top 10% for interceptions and aerial duels won per 90, as per FBref, emphasising his natural defensive quality and that passing prowess too.

Gravenberch has been a revelation for Liverpool this term but he's not the tough-tackling profile of a traditional defensive midfielder. Bringing in Tchouameni - who has already proven himself at the elite level in Madrid - would certainly add a dimension in that regard while strengthening the depth and dynamism of Slot's high-flying outfit.

Who knows, perhaps the two stars would learn to coexist in the midfield, dominating English football for years to come.