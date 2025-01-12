Chelsea’s defensive issues have been highlighted in recent weeks, with injuries once again plaguing numerous players in Enzo Maresca’s squad, opening the door to new arrivals this window.

Wesley Fofana has been a key member of the Italian’s squad since he took the reign in the summer, starting all of the first 12 outings of the Premier League season.

However, his hamstring injury at the start of December appears to be worse than first feared, with the Blues boss unsure whether the Frenchman will feature again in 2024/25.

His compatriot Benoit Badiashile has also been sidelined in recent matches, leaving the club light in defensive areas and down to their bare bones - even seeing youngster Josh Acheampong feature against Crystal Palace.

It’s no surprise to see the club delve into the transfer market to try and land reinforcements, with one player strongly linked with a move to Stamford Bridge this winter.

Chelsea leading the race for defensive star

According to CaughtOffside, Chelsea are leading the race to sign Ajax’s young centre-back Jorrel Hato before the end of the ongoing transfer window.

Arsenal and Real Madrid are also said to be interested in a move for the 18-year-old, with the Dutch side holding out for a fee in the region of £40m-£45m this month.

The teenager, who is an academy product of the Eredivisie outfit, has started 15 times in the league to date, scoring two goals and registering four assists - a staggering record for a centre-back of his tender age.

The report also states that the Blues are willing to part ways with multiple players to raise funds for a move to land Hato, who is seen as a player for the present and future with his young age and versatility.

Such a move could end the pursuit of one other defensive option, undoubtedly offering a cheaper alternative, whilst providing a serious upgrade given their respective figures this campaign.

Why Hato would be a better option than Guehi for Chelsea

Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi moved to Selhurst Park in a £18m deal from Chelsea back in the summer of 2021 - after impressing in the Championship for Swansea City the season prior.

However, in recent days, the now England international has been mooted with a return to his boyhood club, three and a half years after leaving the Bridge - but could cost around £75m - a quite simply bonkers fee.

It wouldn’t be the first time the club have offloaded someone prematurely before signing them again down the line, with Romelu Lukaku just one example, costing the hierarchy £97.5m in the same window.

His move is evidence that a return doesn’t always go as planned, highlighting the need for Maresca to stay away from the 24-year-old and prioritise a move for Ajax youngster Hato.

When comparing the duo’s respective stats from the ongoing campaign, the Dutch youngster has massively outperformed Guehi in various key areas, highlighting how much of a superb addition he would be for the West London outfit.

How Jorrel Hato compares to Marc Guehi in 2024/25 Statistics (per 90) Hato Guehi Games played 16 19 Goals & assists 6 3 Progressive carries 1.5 0.4 Progressive passes 5.2 4.1 Pass accuracy 89% 83% Tackles won 1.5 0.8 Interceptions made 0.7 0.5 Aerials won 70% 62% Stats via FBref

Hato, who’s been dubbed “one of the most talented CBs of his generation in Europe” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has completed more progressive carries and passes per 90 - showcasing what an excellent fit he would be for Maresca’s system, which requires his backline to be capable in playing out from the back.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

Defensively, the Dutchman has also dominated Guehi, winning more tackles per 90, whilst also coming out on top in more aerial battles, truly proving to be a real top-quality all-round defender despite his youthful age.

Given the huge difference in quality and price tag, the Blues seriously need to consider a move for the Ajax star over Guehi, undoubtedly offering Hato the chance to improve further given that he’s six years younger than the Palace man.

Any deal will likely cost the hierarchy another decent chunk of money, so it’s pivotal they make the right call to prevent wasting any funds, with Hato the perfect option to star within the backline under Maresca’s guidance.