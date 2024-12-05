Glasgow Rangers have now recorded successive wins without conceding a goal in the Scottish Premiership after a staggering 6-0 win over Kilmarnock at Ibrox on Wednesday night.

James Tavernier opened the scoring for the Light Blues, who only scored one of their six goals in the first half, before a second half hammering by the Scottish giants.

Hamza Igamane, Vaclav Cerny, and Danilo all got themselves on the scoresheet, and Cyriel Dessers came off the bench to score two goals for Philippe Clement.

One of the stars of the show for the Gers, though, was attacking midfielder Ianis Hagi, who was heavily involved in multiple goals for Rangers.

Ianis Hagi's performance against Kilmarnock

The Romania international came into the game off the back of an assist, of sorts, for the winning (own) goal against St. Johnstone at the weekend, with his cross forcing Jason Holt to convert into his own net.

It was another fantastic cross that broke the deadlock against Kilmarnock, as Hagi crossed for Tavernier to fire past former teammate Robby McCrorie to make it 1-0.

The mercurial magician's crossing ability was on display again for the second goal for the Light Blues. He fired a ball to the back post for Danilo to find the back of the net.

They were the only two chances he created in the match, though, and Hagi also lost 100% (1/1) of his duels in his 90 minutes on the pitch, which shows that he struggled to compete out of possession.

There was a Rangers star who was even better than the Romanian wizard, though, and that was central midfielder Nicolas Raskin, who was man of the match, despite not even scoring any of the six goals.

Nicolas Raskin's performance against Kilmarnock

The Belgian maestro was the true man of the match for the Light Blues with his terrific performance in the middle of the park for the Scottish giants.

Whilst the best of his work came in midfield, Raskin also popped up in the box with some terrific footwork to evade challenges and tee up Cerny for the fourth Rangers goal.

The 23-year-old whiz ended the match with as many chances created (two) as Hagi, despite only playing 74 minutes, but assisted one, rather than two.

Vs Kilmarnock Nicolas Raskin Minutes 74 Pass accuracy 91% Dribbles completed 2/2 Duels won 7/9 Tackles + interceptions 4 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Raskin was incredibly dominant out of possession for the Gers to help them to maintain their dominance of the match, cutting out Kilmarnock attacks on a regular basis.

The former Standard Liege star coupled quality in possession, and in the final third, with defensive strength and reliability, which made him the heart of the team for Clement.

He was, arguably, the most important player in the game by being the glue to ensure that the Gers kept a clean sheet and constantly created chances to find the back of the net at the other end, whereas Hagi provided quality on the ball but struggled off it.