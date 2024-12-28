It wasn't the most stylish of performances under Mikel Arteta, but Arsenal got the job done against Ipswich Town and cut the deficit from first-placed Liverpool to six points.

The Gunners have been hindered by injuries this season and lacked the brilliant potency of Bukayo Saka on Friday, who is expected to be out for more than two more months after tearing his hamstring against Crystal Palace.

But the well-eaned Premier League win over the Tractor Boys has lifted Arsenal into second, leapfrogging Chelsea after their loss against Fulham.

It was Kai Havertz who sealed the deal. He's not perfect, but the German brings something unique to Arteta's system.

Kai Havertz's performance vs Ipswich

Havertz hasn't been the free-scoring striker that Arsenal have craved this season, but then he has still been comparatively clinical from different roles, playing deeper against Ipswich and still notching the winner, making it 12 goals from 25 matches in 2024/25.

The German saw plenty of action with 71 touches and made one key pass, as per Sofascore, but it wasn't his finest display of the campaign.

Showcased was his elite-level movement, his tactical understanding and in-game intelligence, but Havertz still left something to be desired in his roving role, lacking the completeness that is well within his capability.

Havertz might have been the goal grabber, but he wasn't Arteta's most effective troop of the evening. Indeed, among his older and more experienced peers, Myles Lewis-Skelly was exceptional.

Myles Lewis-Skelly was Arteta's "brightest spark"

Ethan Nwaneri has stolen the limelight this season, but Myles-Skelly would argue that he is Hale End's finest currently breaking through into Arsenal's first team.

The 18-year-old left-back was immense once again in the Premier League, playing the full 90 and keeping a clean sheet against a resilient and spirited Ipswich side.

Journalist James Benge even called him "the brightest spark of the night" upon the final whistle. Lewis-Skelly made quite the impression once again, with Oleksandr Zinchenko, Riccardo Calafiori and Jakub Kiwior all watching from the wings as he started his third Premier League fixture in succession.

Myles Lewis-Skelly - Stats vs Ipswich (27/12/24) Match Stats # Minutes played 90' Goals 0 Assists 0 Touches 86 Pass accuracy 58/59 (98%) Key passes 2 Dribbles (completed) 3 (2) Tackles + interceptions 3 Clearances 2 Total duels (won) 12 (9) Stats via Sofascore

As you can see, the teenage talent excelled for the hosts, with GOAL handing the youngster a remarkable 9/10 match rating following his effort, so composed and determined in his fight for stardom.

Lewis-Skelly's confidence and composure is a beautiful thing, confirms that he has the natural-born style and gusto to succeed in the Premier League. And succeed he will.

Arsenal have a bit of a knack at churning out high-class prospects. With Arteta's project making incremental progress, it feels like a matter of time until the varying points will converge and Arsenal will take that final, silver-edged step toward the pinnacle.