When a transfer window comes around Chelsea get busy. That has always been the motive since Todd Boehly took over.

However, rather than throwing the book at big-money names this summer, the Blues have been shrewd, planning for the future by wrapping up a number of deals for future stars.

Chelsea: Deals in summer 2024 Player Transfer fee Age Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall £30m 25 Omari Kellyman £19m 18 Marc Guiu £5m 18 Estevao Willian £28m 17 Renato Veiga (still TBC) £11.8m * 20 Caleb Wiley (still TBC) £8.5m * 19 Aaron Anselmino (still TBC) £17m * 19 * = moves not yet formally announced.

Still, there could be room for one big expenditure if they can sell players like Conor Gallagher and Romelu Lukaku in the forthcoming weeks to raise funds.

Nico Williams continues to be linked with a move, as does Borussia Dortmund sensation Karim Adeyemi.

However, a striker continues to elude Boehly who will no doubt be keen to add to Enzo Maresca's firepower.

Chelsea still targeting a new striker

Last summer, Nicolas Jackson was brought to Stamford Bridge in a deal worth £30m from Villarreal.

It took a while for the Senegalese striker to get up to speed but he did actually enjoy a pretty impressive debut campaign in England despite criticism from various corners, scoring 17 goals in all competitions.

So, is a striker really necessary? Well, it depends who it is you'd imagine. Newcastle forward Alexander Isak was linked a few weeks ago but the Toon don't want to sell and with the PSR deadline now having passed, they no longer need to cash in on their prized assets.

Who else is of interest? Well, Chelsea lodged a bid for Atletico Madrid's young striker Samuel Omorodion earlier this week. There's also a certain Victor Osimhen.

The latest on their interest in the Nigerian comes from Football.London who report that it is a deal the Blues could still 'look to do' before the window closes.

That comes after talks involving a possible swap deal including Lukaku fell through.

The trouble is that it could take a fee north of £100m to draw him away from Napoli and the Serie A.

How Osimhen compares to Alexander Isak

Now, who would turn their noses up at either striker? Certainly not us. However, there is a question to be asked, who is the better option?

Well, Isak has Premier League experience and has shone in English football already, scoring 25 goals from 40 matches in all competitions last term.

So, he knows where the back of the net is. Sadly, just like Osimhen, he doesn't have the greatest fitness record.

Osimhen v Isak: Scoring & injury record since 2021 Season Osimhen goal tally Isak goal tally 2021/22 18 (63) 10 (5) 2022/23 31 (50) 11 (106) 2023/24 17 (92) 25 (12) Total 66 (205) 46 (123) Days out injured in brackets. Data from Transfermarkt.

Besides the 2022/23 campaign, the Swedish striker appears to have a better fitness record, but even with Osimhen missing more days through injury, he has scored more goals.

Therefore, the next comparison should be in how well-rounded their game is. Let's take a look at the numbers in a bit more depth.

Osimhen vs Isak: 2023/24 numbers Stat (per 90 mins) Osimhen Isak Goals 0.68 0.84 Assists 0.14 0.08 Shots on target 1.64 1.43 Key passes 1.05 1.08 Shot-creating actions 2.45 2.87 Progressive carries 1.55 2.71 Touches 25 28.9 Aerials won 1.68 0.40 Aerials won % 44% 20% Tackles 0.41 0.20 Data via FBref.

In some key areas for a striker, it's Isak who looks like the more captivating asset. He scored more goals per 90 minutes, registered more shot-creating actions and was more likely to carry the ball forward in a progressive manner.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

That said, it's Osimhen who looks like the stronger of the two physically, reigning supreme in the air and doing his fair share of defensive work, winning more tackles.

What other factors can we take into consideration? Well, the ability to perform on the big stages should be something that Maresca and Co look at.

At the age of 25 (Isak is 24), the Napoli forward has been scoring at a bigger and more consistent rate for a number of years now. He's taken his side to a historic Serie A triumph too. In short, there is a reason that Joao Cancelo once hailed him as "one of the best strikers in the world."

Further boasting nine goals in 17 Champions League fixtures - with Isak having scored just once at Europe's top table - there is a reason to believe that Osimhen is the more likely of the two to help Boehly meet his dizzying ambitions for Chelsea.

Newcastle's star man is no doubt still a fantastic option but Osimhen, with his power and goalscoring ability, could be perfect, ushering in a new era under Maresca and taking them to the next level.