Manchester United had seemingly found that there is a light at the end of the tunnel heading into January after what can only be described as a car-crash December.

Ruben Amorim's Red Devils lost four games on the trot in all competitions heading into 2025, before starting the New Year off with a battling point away at Liverpool and then the joy of knocking out Arsenal in the FA Cup via the lottery of a penalty shoot-out.

Whilst green shoots were starting to come into view, Amorim will know there's plenty of work still to be done with a thud back to reality handed to them versus Brighton and Hove Albion last time out.

As a result, there is lots to think about in terms of outgoings and incomings during the transfer window.

Man Utd interested in top Premier League attacker

As per a report by the Independent, the Premier League underperformers are interested in a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers star Matheus Cunha this January, but a switch will not be straightforward.

Indeed, the report states that there would be 'considerable opposition' on the end of Wolves, considering the Brazilian is a standout individual in the Old Gold camp amidst a battle against relegation. Arsenal are also interested which is unlikely to help matters given their position in the league table.

With Marcus Rashford alienated from the squad, United have set their sights on attacking reinforcements this term with another player they're keen on landing being Borussia Dortmund forward Jamie Gittens.

Whilst that addition would undoubtedly enhance United's firepower, Amorim should be going all out to snap up Cunha if he can, considering the 25-year-old has torn numerous top-flight defences to shreds this season.

What Matheus Cunha could offer Man United

Well, Amorim has already seen first-hand what Cunha could give to the Red Devils. After all, he scored an outrageous strike against them during their dismal December patch, with the 20-time English champions completely unable to keep tabs on the tricky 25-year-old.

Away from that audacious effort sailing over the head of Andre Onana, Cunha has managed to bag a further nine goals in league action on top of picking up four assists, which has more than backed up shouts from journalist Alex Richards that the ex-Atletico Madrid man is "unbelievable" to watch.

Man Utd's top 5 players for G/A in 2024/25 Player Games played Goals scored Assists 1. Amad 31 9 7 2. Bruno Fernandes 32 8 5 3. Alejandro Garnacho 32 8 5 4. Rasmus Hojlund 26 7 1 5. Marcus Rashford 24 7 3 Stats by Transfermarkt

If Cunha entered the United ranks, he would rise straight up to be their top scorer with Amad Diallo four strikes off Cunha's hefty ten, with the table above making it clear that the top-flight strugglers could do with the flair and goalscoring ability of the Brazilian to lead the line.

Indeed, Cunha's adaptability to play up top would come in handy - considering Rasmus Hojlund continues to fluff opportunities as a lone striker - but also his versatile nature to slot into the side as one of two options just behind the centre-forward could make a move for Gittens feel less pressing to get done.

After all, whilst Gittens does have an impressive goal haul of seven next to his name in the Bundesliga this season, he doesn't boast any Premier League experience that Cunha has in spades, with the 20-year-old presumably needing time to adapt to his new Manchester surroundings before fully excelling.

His past two seasons in Germany - before his breakout 2024/25 - saw him collect just four league goals too, before then going on to be the main man for Nuri Sahin.

On the contrary, the standout Wolves number 10 would be able to dive straight into the United first-team ranks and make a huge difference, with his electric presence perhaps pushing his new side up the league standings.