Sheffield United have been extremely busy this transfer window to date as Chris Wilder goes about adding more quality here and there to his Blades ranks to make their promotion dreams a reality.

Already this window, the South Yorkshire side have obtained the services of Tom Cannon and Ben Brereton Diaz in attack, whilst Hamza Choudhury and Harry Clarke have also joined as loan bodies to help out the promotion chasers at the back.

More defensive additions could well be on the menu as we head towards the dramatic window finally slamming shut, as a new face begins to be linked with a move to Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United's search for a centre-back

As per an exclusive report by the Sheffield Star, the Championship side are now set to launch an official bid for Millwall defender Japhet Tanganga, as the club's desperate search for some fresh blood in the centre-back department drags on.

Indeed, United look to be seeking out Tanganga's signature now with no movement on Queens Park Rangers' end over a deal for centre-back star Jimmy Dunne, with QPR boldly wanting £3m out of the Blades to land the 27-year-old.

Whilst not winning a deal for Dunne would be a blow, Tanganga would be more than an apt body to get in to soften this disappointment, with the ex-Tottenham Hotspur man a colossus at the Den this campaign so far.

How Tanganga compares to Jimmy Dunne

Much like the Irishman, the London-born defender has been a rock at the back for the Lions in second-tier action.

Last time out against Dunne's Hoops, Tanganga more than showed off his imposing aerial prowess with a stunning nine duels won as Alex Neil's men got the better of Marti Cifuentes' visitors in a tight 2-1 win.

This ability to get stuck in and be a brute would make Tanganga an ideal Harry Souttar replacement, who is now out for the season with a serious injury, leading to the Blades scrambling about for some new bodies at the back.

But, as can be seen with this smart finish earlier in the campaign against Leeds United, the £35k-per-week Millwall man would also be able to chip in with a goal here and there to boost his side's firepower, with Wilder known to love his defensive titans to be able to fire home goals at a moment's notice alongside being attritional.

Tanganga's league numbers (24/25) vs Dunne (24/25) Stat - per 90 mins* Tanganga Dunne Games played 27 29 Goals scored 2 4 Assists 0 1 Touches* 48.6 69.3 Accurate passes* 25.2 (78%) 34.7 (76%) Interceptions* 1.0 1.2 Tackles* 1.7 2.1 Ball recoveries* 3.8 3.2 Clearances* 5.3 5.6 Total duels won* 6.3 7.8 Clean sheets 11 7 Stats by Sofascore

Whilst the table above proves that Dunne could offer that similar ability in spades, there would be a risk attached in attempting to get the QPR ace through the door with a wild £3m price tag above his head, on top of the fact he had to sit out that last league match versus Millwall owing to an alleged injury.

Whereas, with Tanganga - who has a lower valuation of £1.4m according to Transfermarkt - you have a more realistic late swoop that could be pulled off, with the 25-year-old also boasting more clean sheets in Championship action this season at 11, contrasted next to Dunne's seven.

With Premier League pedigree also in his tank, Wilder will view landing the "outstanding" star - as he was once labelled by Gabby Agbonlahor - as a signing that would be able to acclimatise to the pressures of the league above well if promotion is sealed, as the second tier high-flyers continue to be busy right until 11pm hits.