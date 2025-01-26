Manchester City have been rather active this month, signing three new players during the January window.

Pep Guardiola doesn’t appear to be stopping there, however, as several other names have been linked with a move to the club.

The Spaniard has bolstered his attacking and defensive options. Now is it time for a new midfielder to join the club?

Man City's search for a midfielder

Douglas Luiz has been heavily linked with a move back to City, although Juventus don’t want to sell as they would prefer a straight loan deal.

Elsewhere, Joshua Kimmich is another name that is circulating. Guardiola managed the German at Bayern Munich, and, therefore, he knows his qualities better than most.

The Etihad side could forget about both of these players, however, as Atalanta midfielder Ederson is being eyed for a potential move to Manchester.

That's according to the Times, as reported earlier this week, with the Guardian also relaying that he has been valued at £70m by the Italian side in a bid to warn off potential suitors such as City.

A move for the Brazilian would be more worthwhile than pursuing Luiz, who would only join on a temporary basis.

The 25-year-old may even be a better signing than Kimmich too, especially with his form for the Europa League holders in recent months.

How Ederson compares to Kimmich

Kimmich is arguably one of the finest midfielders in Europe, winning everything available to him during his spell with Bayern. Amassing over 400 competitive appearances for the club, he has nothing left to prove.

His arrival would be hailed, no doubt, but the German turns 30 shortly and is approaching the final few years of his career.

Ederson, on the other hand, is just 25 and has yet to reach the peak years of his time in the game.

Ederson's stats for Atalanta this season Metric Serie A Champions League Goals 2 0 Assists 1 0 Big chances created 4 1 Tackles per 90 1.3 0.5 Ground duels won per 90 3.8 3.8 Via Sofascore

This season, the midfielder has played 30 times for Atalanta, scoring twice and registering two assists as the club are making waves in the league and Champions League.

Domestically, he has created five big chances, averaging one key pass per game while succeeding with 0.6 dribbles each match.

Kimmich has created 13 big chances while averaging 2.5 key passes in the Bundesliga, proving that he is a class apart.

In Europe, however, Ederson registers more shots per 90 (1.51 vs 1.29), has a higher pass success percentage (89.5% vs 87%), succeeds with a higher percentage of take-ons (57.1% vs 33.3%) and has won more aerial duels (six vs one) in the Champions League this season.

Dubbed a “machine” by writer Carlo Garganese following Atalanta’s incredible victory over Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final last season, Ederson has proven that he can shine in Europe’s premier club competition.

Kimmich may be a step ahead domestically, but judging by the statistics, European football suits the Brazilian down to the ground.

Add in the fact he is five years younger than Kimmich, Guardiola could sell a wonderful signing by bringing the 25-year-old to Manchester.