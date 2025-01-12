If you could write a one week script detailing the trials and tribulations of Tottenham Hotspur it would go very much like this week.

A few days ago, Spurs were defeating Arne Slot's rampant Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semi-finals. So, the confidence should have been there after a rather sticky patch in the Premier League.

No better game than an FA Cup tie against non-league Tamworth then, surely? Think again.

Remarkably, the National League side held Ange Postecoglou's men, taking them all the way to extra time. To put it bluntly, the top-flight side were not good enough.

Tamworth went toe to toe with the Lilywhites and more than deserved the 0-0 scoreline at the end of the 90 minutes, even if things did go on to finish 2-0 after extra time.

After an embarrassing time of it on Sunday, it only highlights the need for new recruits in the January transfer window.

Tottenham's January transfer window plans

One of the names on the lips of supporters at the moment is PSG forward Randal Kolo Muani. There have been a number of reports suggesting that Spurs could sign the Frenchman on loan this summer and there has been a fresh update from the Daily Mail's Chris Wheeler.

He reported this weekend that 'Spurs and Juventus lead the way' for the 26-year-old this winter. That's because Manchester United's interest in the attacker has allegedly cooled.

Speaking of United, it's a Red Devil who Postecogou's side are also interested in with Wheeler revealing that there is interest in Marcus Rashford.

It's stated that Dortmund, Milan, Juve and Barcelona have the England international on their radar.

How Marcus Rashford compares to Randal Kolo Muani

It's thought that initially, both players would be available on loan deals. So, it becomes clear immediately who Spurs should look at pursuing more strongly this month.

While Kolo Muani has scored as many as 23 goals in the 2022/23 season for Eintracht Frankfurt, he's not exactly set the world alight at PSG, playing just ten times and scoring twice in Ligue 1 this term.

Crucially, he's not got experience of the Premier League yet which if you're bringing in someone for just a six-month loan spell, wouldn't be advantageous.

Rashford, on the other hand, would not need a huge period of adaptation, thus meaning he's likely the more sensible option if a deal can be done.

While the United forward has only found the net on seven occasions this term, that would make him Tottenham's joint-third top-scorer alongside club captain, Heung-min Son.

A look at the stats over the last two campaigns also tells us why Rashford - who was "unstoppable" in the words of Erik ten Hag on the way to 39 goal involvements in all competitions throughout 2022/23 - would be a better acquisition.

Rashford vs Kolo Muani: 2023/24 to 2024/25 Stat (* = per 90 mins) Rashford Kolo Muani Matches played 48 38 Goals scored 11 9 Assists 3 6 Progressive passes * 2.38 2.53 Key passes * 1.05 1.57 Passes into final 3rd * 1.30 1.26 Shot-creating actions * 3.21 2.23 Carries into final 3rd 1.94 1.31 Progressive carries * 3.19 2.53 Stats via FBRef.

While Kolo Muani certainly looks like the more creative outlet here, Rashford has a regular habit of scoring goals in English football and certainly over the last 18 months or so, he's been a more progressive carrier of the ball and a more efficient carrier at that too.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

Of course, you can look at the England international's work rate as a cause for concern but if Postecoglou wants something short-term then the out-of-favour United man is probably the player to go for here.