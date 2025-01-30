Aston Villa are gearing themselves up for a tough second half of the campaign, challenging not only in the Premier League but also the Champions League, looking to give a good account of themselves in the European competition, whilst also aiming to qualify again through their league position.

Unai Emery's side are the closest to neutral for goal difference in the division, scoring 34 goals, and conceding 35 goals, leaving them with a -1 goal difference. In terms of their goal-scoring numbers, Villa are tenth. They are only averaging 12.6 shots per game which is the seventh fewest in the division.

This suggests Emery's side are struggling at the top end of the pitch this season in comparison to last campaign, averaging 13.6 shots per game and scoring 76 goals (sixth most).

This has already sparked investment in the forward department, bringing Donyell Malen to the club, but Villa could add yet another player to the mix, who could be even better than Malen for them.

Aston Villa in the race to sign another forward

With reports of Arsenal wanting striker Ollie Watkins before the deadline slams shut next Monday and Jhon Duran facing interest from Saudi Arabia, it could well be that Monchi is in need of bringing a new forward to the club in the coming days.

Well, according to reports from Haber Sarikirmizi (relayed by SportsWitness), Aston Villa are now in the race to sign Galatasaray winger, Baris Alper Yilmaz. The reports suggest that the aforementioned Monchi 'wants him very much.'

The Turkish attacker has also been linked with West Ham and Nottingham Forest in this window. West Ham reportedly had a £25m offer on the table, which was rejected by Galatasaray, telling them to return in the summer instead, which suggests it would take a larger fee to convince them to part ways in January.

Yilmaz has made 30 appearances so far this season, scoring 11 goals, providing two assists and totalling 2,394 minutes played. The 24-year-old has played in a variety of positions too, playing as a left-winger, right-winger, centre-forward and even a right back and left back.

How Yilmaz compares to new Aston Villa signing Malen

Malen made his first Aston Villa appearance against West Ham from the bench, having made 21 appearances for Dortmund prior, scoring five goals and providing one assist in 957 minutes played.

How well he does only time will tell, but could the Villa recruitment team land a quick-fire upgrade on the Dutchman? Quite possibly.

Yilmaz vs Malen in 2024/25 Stats (per 90 mins) Yilmaz Malen Goals 0.43 0.38 Assists 0.04 0.23 xG 0.32 0.47 xAG 0.32 0.11 Progressive Carries 5.26 2.99 Progressive Passes 2.81 2.06 Shots Total 2.96 2.82 Key Passes 1.93 0.41 Shot-Creating Actions 5.26 1.96 Successful Take-Ons 1.58 1.44 Stats taken from FBref

When comparing Yilmaz to Malen, both would be most likely to get their minutes from the right wing, but they are both versatile enough to fill in for others across the front line. With Duran looking more and more likely to be sold this month, Malen could deputise as a centre-forward when Watkins isn't available, should he not move to the Emirates Stadium.

Both players are direct, looking to impact the game with a high volume of actions (creating shots and taking shots) and looking to provide output.

One area Yilmaz does prove to be ahead of Malen is in progressive metrics, dropping deeper to help facilitate in build-up with his progressive passing and carrying quality.