This time last year Arsenal fans were rife with excitement. Why? Well, they had just beaten Manchester City to the signing of England's premier midfielder in Declan Rice.

The Gunners smashed their transfer record, once held by Nicolas Pepe, paying a sum of £105m to lure the West Ham skipper away from the East End.

Rice has since taken on flack for his performances at Euro 2024 but he was monstrous last season, dominating in the middle of the park for an Arsenal side that were just two points away from winning the Premier League.

Rice registered a career-best seasonal haul of seven goals and ten assists, transforming from a holding midfielder into an all-action figure who now even takes set pieces.

So, who is the Englishman's long-term partner? Jorginho and Thomas Partey can do a job short-term but there is a sense they need more.

Arsenal looking at Spanish duo

According to Ben Jacobs for GIVEMESPORT, Arsenal are looking at two midfielders during the summer transfer window.

One of them is Mikel Merino, the Spaniard who scored a last-gasp header against Germany at Euro 2024 to send the hosts out with what was virtually the lack kick (or head) in extra time.

Heading into the last year of his deal, there is a belief that the midfielder could be brought in for a bargain fee of around £25m. He'd certainly be in the Jorginho mould with that in mind.

The same report suggests there could well be a more eye-catching target though. That's Martin Zubimendi.

Jacobs told GMS: "Arsenal still like Merino's Sociedad teammate Martin Zubimendi and the issue is not his cost. The €60m (£50m) release clause might seem high, but it didn't put Arsenal off in January. They know Zubimendi just loves Sociedad and had Champions League (football) last season. The challenge is persuading the player to leave."

How Zubimendi compares to Merino

At half-time in the European Championship final between England and Spain, the team in red were forced into making a switch.

England fans rejoiced as Manchester City's Rodri, the man who would win the Player of the Tournament award, was substituted.

Ironically, within a minute of the second half, Spain were ahead as Nico Williams - another Arsenal target - gave Luis de la Fuente's side the lead.

While Rodri was missing, his replacement in Zubimendi was a joy to watch, showcasing why he is so underrated and why, according to his national team boss, he is seen as one of the "best centre-midfielders in the world".

Zubimendi vs England (Euros final) Minutes played 45 Touches 32 Pass accuracy 24/26 (92%) Key passes 1 Dribble success 1/1 Tackles 3 Stats via Sofascore.

It was a dominant display for his country against the English but to those back at his club in Sociedad, it would have come as no surprise. Zubimendi has been doing this for an age.

So how does he compare to that man Merino? Would he be a better signing? Let's find out.

Zubimendi vs Merino (2023/24) Stat (per 90) Zubimendi Merino Goals 0.14 0.18 Assists 0.03 0.11 Pass accuracy 86% 76% Medium pass accuracy 90% 77% Long pass accuracy 68% 66% Key passes 0.54 0.72 Progressive passes 5.15 5.91 Shot-creating actions 1.86 2.36 Take-on success 67% 59% Progressive carries 1.15 0.94 Interceptions 1.25 0.58 Stats via FBRef.

So, at first glance, the stats are actually pretty equal here. Merino certainly has more of a say in the final third, producing a higher number of shot-creating actions and key passes.

However, that's not necessarily what Arsenal need. They already have Martin Odegaard and Rice who can contribute in those areas centrally.

A key part of what Arteta will require from whoever he signs in midfield this summer - if he does - is their ability to keep hold of possession. That's what has made Jorginho such a good signing. His ability to evade the press and pick out passes is one of his best traits.

Well, Zubimendi has that in abundance. When it comes to passing he is far ahead of Merino with his overall competition rate higher, as well as his medium and long-range success.

So, for what the Gunners are looking for, it really would appear as though Zubimendi is the superior option.