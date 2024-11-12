West Ham United are tail-spinning out of control.

A point was picked up against Everton on Saturday, but the lifeless and uninspiring fabric of Julen Lopetegui's squad is leaving everything to be desired.

The Hammers fanbase, understandably, wants for more. And as The Athletic's Roshane Thomas says: "I don't think Lopetegui is capable of turning this around. He was the wrong appointment."

So, should he be given the boot?

West Ham considering Lopetegui dismissal

West Ham's Spanish head coach, who replaced David Moyes in the summer, continues to bang the drum that judgment should be reserved until the end of the campaign. But Hammers fans will not wait that long, not if an upswing does not occur post-haste.

The east London outfit's majority shareholder David Sullivan and the technical director Tim Steidten are set to meet during the domestic pause this week to discuss Lopetegui's shortcomings, but it's unlikely that he will be dismissed. Yet.

It's looking increasingly unlikely that the 58-year-old will pick himself up from the wayside. And though he's not going to be sacked just yet, the rumours are abound.

Indeed, Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho is in the running, and wouldn't that be quite the appointment? As per transfer insider Graeme Bailey, the legendary Portuguese boss is interested in returning to the Premier League and is on West Ham's radar, among others in the division.

Mourinho only alighted in Turkey this summer but launched a tirade on the standard of the Turkish Super Lig last month, and this could be a deal to keep an eye on.

However, Mourinho's pragmatic tactics may not give the Hammers the turnaround they so desire. Instead, jobless Graham Potter may prove to be the far better pick.

Manager Focus Who are the greatest coaches in the land? Football FanCast's Manager Focus series aims to reveal all.

Graham Potter would be the perfect appointment

Potter has been out of work since being dismissed by Chelsea in April 2023, just six months into his tenure with the Blues.

Even so, he's built an impressive managerial career and after such remarkable feats with Brighton & Hove Albion, could now revivify his career at the London Stadium.

According to a report from Caught Offside last week, Potter has been lined up by West Ham bosses to replace Lopetegui, and his name is likely to be mentioned in some capacity during the proposed meeting this week.

Potter has been described as "a genius" by journalist Sam Morton and indeed is one of the sharpest tactical minds in English football. His failed stint at Stamford Bridge must not taint the remarkable work that was done at Brighton and, to a lesser extent, Swansea City.

Premier League: Possession Stats 2021/22 Rank Team PL Finish Poss. 1. Man City 1st 67.9 2. Liverpool 2nd 62.7 3. Chelsea 3rd 61.8 4. Brighton 9th 54.4 5. Arsenal 5th 52.8 Stats via FBref

In his final campaign with Brighton, 2021/22, he took the Seagulls to a ninth-placed finish in the Premier League, which was the highest in their history at the time.

This West Ham squad, with the likes of Lucas Paqueta at its heart, cries out for more control and fluency, something that perhaps was anticipated when Lopetegui took over. But it hasn't been the case, with United 15th this term (45.5% average).

Potter has previously been particularly possession-focused, with his Brighton side averaging 54.3% of the ball in the Premier League during 2021/22, the fourth-best tally in the division and greater than the Hammers' 47.4% average throughout the same year.

Change might be afoot in east London once again soon, and the Englishman would be the perfect choice to replace the current boss, who simply hasn't fused with this iron-strong squad.