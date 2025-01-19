David Moyes has just masterminded a 3-2 victory for Everton over Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park, with goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Iliman Ndiaye and an Archie Gray own goal.

Despite having just 36% possession in the game, Everton managed to generate 2.03 xG against Tottenham, compared to the 1.11 xG generated by Ange Postecoglou’s side.

This goes against the words of Darren Bent before the game, stating the Toffees had been "apprehensive in front of goal" this season.

Everton managed to create five big chances, effectively breaking the lines of Spurs' press, going from back to front efficiently and getting their shots off (12 in the game), with one man in particular leading the charge.

Iliman Ndiaye's performance in numbers vs Spurs

Ndiaye has been Everton's star man in attack this season, joining in the summer from Marseille for a fee of around £16.9m. In his time at the club so far, the 24-year-old has made 24 appearances, scoring six goals in his 1,949 minutes played.

Against Tottenham, Ndiaye played 81 minutes, managing 50 touches on the ball, taking two shots (one on target) and completing four out of his six dribble attempts in the game, often at the heart of Everton's attacks, receiving the ball and carrying it out on the counter.

It was his mesmeric goal that proved to be the showstopping moment, dribbling forward with pace and then dancing around Radu Dragusin as though he wasn't even there.

He also did his bit off the ball, winning seven of his 17 contested ground duels, winning one of his three contested aerial duels and making two tackles, showing the attackers' willingness to work for his team both on and off the ball, in order to have an impact on the game.

That said, there was a player who was perhaps even more important and he's certainly made himself undroppable to the new boss...

Idrissa Gueye's performance in numbers vs Spurs

Idrissa Gueye was the key in midfield, providing energy, physicality and defensive stability in the middle of the park, winning duels for fun and setting Everton on the break numerous times.

Idrissa Gueye vs Tottenham performance Minutes 90 Touches 54 Accurate Passes 35/37 Assists 2 Key Passes 2 Long Balls 1/1 Ground Duels Won 6/8 Aerial Duels Won 1/1 Tackles 3 Stats taken from Sofascore

Gueye was winning the ball back in midfield to great effect, kick-starting Everton's counterattacks, winning his duel (75% on the ground) and looking to play quickly forwards, which explains the nature of his two assists in the game.

Whether it was the defensive groundwork, simplifying play (with a 95% passing accuracy) to keep possession, or speeding up the tempo by playing through the lines, Gueye was at the heart of everything positive Everton did, earning him an impressive 8/10 match rating from the Liverpool Echo who explained that he was 'showing there is silk as well as steel to his game.'

The performances of both Ndiaye and Gueye, among others, have given Moyes a huge statement win, which could be a great starting point for Everton to begin climbing away from the relegation zone, now sitting 16th in the Premier League, with their next games against Brighton and Leicester City.