Having done a whip round and searched behind the sofa, cash-strapped Manchester United have seemingly cobbled together the funds to finally make the first senior signing of the Ruben Amorim era, with Lecce's Patrick Dorgu all but confirmed as the latest arrival at Old Trafford.

Still just 20 - having only made his senior debut for the Italian side back in 2023 - the promising Dane is likely to be far from the finished article, albeit while offering a "super high potential" talent, as hailed by analyst Ben Mattinson, who can look to make an impact for years to come.

The key benefit of bringing in the £30m youngster from Serie A is his ability to feature on either flank in a wing-back role, as well as in a more advanced attacking berth, thus helping to plug the gap following the 'loss' of Antony to Real Betis, as well as Marcus Rashford's continued exile.

Having reportedly grown "frustrated" by the club's lack of transfer activity so far this month, Amorim will no doubt be thankful that at least one new face is set to arrive through the door, although as the manager of the self-proclaimed 'worst Man United team in history', the 40-year-old is in desperate need of further reinforcements if a proper rebuild is to truly begin.

Quite whether the funds are available to make such moves is another matter entirely, although that has reportedly not stopped United from keeping an eye on potential targets, as the deadline approaches.

Man Utd transfer latest

Amid the situation involving Rashford - and with Alejandro Garnacho's future still up in the air following links to both Napoli and Chelsea - it would appear folly not to strengthen the forward line over the coming days, particularly amid the woes of Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund, who have scored just five Premier League goals between them.

With that in mind, speculation is rife that the Red Devils have made some admiring glances towards Blues star, Christopher Nkunku, with the hope of potentially making a late loan swoop for the in-demand Frenchman.

That said, INEOS may also be looking at one of Nkunku's compatriots who could also re-energise the forward line, with Caught Offside claiming that United could be involved in a transfer tug-of-war with Liverpool for Lyon's Rayan Cherki.

The report suggests that both top-flight clubs have enquired about signing the 21-year-old, most likely in the summer, albeit with the playmaker potentially available for as little as €22m (£18m) this month. The race is on.

How Cherki compares to Nkunku

For those not too familiar with Cherki's work, this boy can certainly play, that's for sure.

Long tipped to be the next Karim Benzema, amid that Lyon-France connection, the dazzling talent looks set to be a real star of both the present and future, having been lauded as a player with "Ballon d'Or potential" by man in the know, Mattinson. One expert has even gone further, tipping him to be "a future Ballon d'Or winner".

Capable of operating on the flanks or in a central attacking midfield role, Cherki could represent the perfect option in one of Amorim's two number ten berths, providing stern competition to the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo at Old Trafford.

In 24 games in all competitions this season, the France youth international boasts 13 goals and assists thus far, taking his total tally to 55 goal involvements in 165 games for his current side to date.

That recent record does include just three goals and three assists in 15 Ligue 1 games, although that return is far ahead of the under-used Nkunku, who has just two goals and one assist in 19 Premier League outings in 2024/25.

Nkunku vs Cherki comparison - 23/24 & 24/25 Stat (per 90) Nkunku Cherki Goals 0.52 0.14 Assists 0.10 0.31 Progressive passes 3.09 8.37 Progressive carries 1.75 4.60 Shot-creating actions 3.29 6.22 Pass accuracy 88.6% 77.9% Successful take-ons 33.3% 56.8% Stats via FBref

Equally, as shown in the table above, Cherki comes out on top in a string of attacking metrics across the last two league campaigns, offering a far more creative and dynamic outlet, as showcased by his superior record with regard to progressive passes and carries, successful take-ons (dribbles) and shot-creating actions.

Shot-creating actions are pieces of play that lead to a shot. These include moments such as a pass, take-on or foul being drawn.

Nkunku, as is indicated, is an elite goal scorer, but Cherki could represent the far more gifted all-rounder.

With doubts also there regarding Nkunku's fitness woes, having missed the majority of last term with injury, plumping for the younger man on the cheap would be a wise approach, be it this month or the summer.

Described as a "generational talent" by journalist Andres Onrubia Ramos, Cherki - who United seemingly missed ou