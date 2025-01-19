Objectively, Darwin Nunez is a talented centre-forward. One of the bravest, most influential, most tenacious. Thing is, though, Nunez has suffered from some woeful finishing across the past two-and-a-years at Liverpool.

Oh to lift the lid and peer within the complex mechanics of this Uruguayan striker. This enigma. Nunez fired two cool strikes past Mark Flekken on Saturday afternoon, coming up trumps for a Liverpool side that looked like it was heading for a third straight draw in the Premier League.

Liverpool had toiled against Brentford, whose resistance and togetherness has seen them thrive once again under Thomas Frank's wing this season, but were finally breached in stoppage time by a forward who desperately needed some respite following a tough period.

Nunez doubled his Premier League goal tally for the season, converting Trent Alexander-Arnold's drilled delivery before lashing a strike into the inside netting moments later, latching onto Harvey Elliott's neat pass after a devastating break.

But. Liverpool will be under no illusions that Nunez hasn't been good enough this season, still lacking the killer bite in the final third that, admittedly, was on show last time out.

Why Liverpool still could replace Nunez

Nunez will play a big part in Liverpool's campaign over the coming months. Arne Slot revealed during his Friday press conference that Diogo Jota had picked up yet another fitness setback, ruling him out of his 12th fixture of the campaign.

Liverpool's attacking depth secured three invaluable points to ultimately extend their dominant lead at the top of the Premier League, something that was not lost on Mikel Arteta and Arsenal as the Londoners squandered a two-goal lead to draw with Aston Villa.

The title, truly, is Anfield's to lose, and while there's a long, crooked road still ahead, Liverpool will only have themselves to blame if they do fail in their endeavour. Nunez, again, will be crucial, but his track record suggests that there is so much work to be done before he can prove himself worthy of being the number one at number nine.

Darwin Nunez - Premier League Record Season Apps Goals Shots (on target) Big chances missed 24/25 16 4 1.6 (0.6) 3 23/24 36 11 3.0 (1.3) 27 22/23 29 9 2 9 (1.3) 20 Stats via Sofascore

The 25-year-old has been linked with a transfer to the Saudi Pro League in recent weeks, and while his Brentford display serves as a reprieve and a welcome one at that, FSG are still trawling through the market for a new top-class forward.

Liverpool eyeing new forward

As per transfer insider Graeme Bailey, Liverpool are seriously considering a move for Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo this year. The Frenchman is, of course, a topical name after being beaten by the Reds this weekend, but his performances across the campaign suggest that he could be perfect for the project.

It's felt that Frank will forbid Mbeumo from leaving at the season's midpoint, but offers in the ballpark of £60m could tempt the well-run outfit to cash in during the summer.

One of the English top flight's standout performers this year, the 25-year-old is being pursued by a host of rivals, so Liverpool will need to up the ante at the negotiating table.

What Bryan Mbeumo would bring to Liverpool

Mbeumo's quality will indeed be freshly pressed in Liverpool minds after his impressive performance against Slot's side on Saturday, running Kostas Tsimikas ragged at times, with reporter Sam Tabuteau noting that he had "the measure" of the Greek left-back.

Ultimately, it was a bad day at the office for the Bees talisman, who stung Alisson's palms with four strikes on goal - each, of course, saved.

That doesn't detract from a rich overall season that has showcased some superb finishing in the Premier League, with Mbeumo actually ranking among the top 5% of positional peers in the division for goals scored (0.59) per 90, as per FBref.

He's scored 13 goals in the division this season, featuring 21 times and adding three assists. Mbeumo is actually the joint-fifth highest scorer in 2024/25, five strikes behind Mohamed Salah and only two off Newcastle United hitman Alexander Isak.

Last season, The Athletic's Jay Harris remarked that Mbeumo “cannot be stopped,” with Mbeumo starring in west London. Well, it's clear that he's raised his level since the summer, now among the Premier League's foremost strikers.

Principally playing off the right flank, Mbeumo has got ample experience in a more conventional centre-forward role, endowed with the crisp finishing to align with a dynamic skill set and ensure his success.

Bryan Mbeumo - Brentford Stats by Position (PL) Position Apps Goals Assists Right winger 62 22 17 Centre-forward 28 10 3 Attacking midfield 29 2 1 Stats via Transfermarkt

Slot's Liverpool are a fluent and interchangeable side, with the likes of Luis Diaz featuring regularly as the central focal point. Mbeumo would stake his claim to having superior physicality to Liverpool's contingent, with Nunez and Diaz tenacious characters but perhaps lacking in strength.

Mbeumo has averaged 1.3 tackles and 4.6 successful duels per Premier League match this term, as per Sofascore, so he clearly has an apt anatomical build for the duty.

At 5 foot 8, he's diminutive and woulnd't bring the kind of aerial threat that, say, Erling Haaland carries over at Manchester City, but Liverpool could benefit from the strengths that Mbeumo does possess all the same.

Liverpool might just have the tools to get over the line this season, clinching an incredible Premier League title in Slot's first season at the helm. Nunez has proved that he can be a driving force in desperate moments, but is he mature enough, Slot-like enough, to lead the line over the coming years.

Mbeumo has proven through several years of hard toil that he is capable of being a consistent outlet in front of goal, and Liverpool must pull no punches in getting his prized signature added to the Anfield ranks.