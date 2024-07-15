Leeds United are slowly but surely adding in a couple of new faces here and there to their ranks this transfer window, with Joe Rothwell joining Daniel Farke's camp as the most recent capture.

That followed on from the low-key signing of Alex Cairns joining from Salford City to help bolster the Whites in the goalkeeper positions, as supporters of the West Yorkshire side now look forward to the first high-profile purchase arriving at Elland Road.

This could come in the form of a new right-back joining Farke's group shortly, with no planned deal in place for Connor Roberts to return.

Leeds looking at £7m rated signing

According to football journalist Mike McGrath, Leeds are 'set to move' for Sheffield United right-back Jayden Bogle this transfer window, to finally sort out issues that have been plaguing the Championship side for some time down that flank.

Archie Gray filled in here on numerous occasions last campaign, but with the 18-year-old sensation now on the books at Tottenham Hotspur, it's no surprise to see Farke and Co deliberating now on what they want in this position ahead of the season to come.

It won't be straightforward for Leeds to land their desired target in Bogle, however, with football journalist Alan Nixon reporting that the recently relegated Blades want the Whites to cough up £7m to consider parting ways.

As it stands, the West Yorkshire outfit are allegedly way off spending that much to secure the services of the right-back.

The second-tier promotion hopefuls could still go all out to win Bogle, despite this recent stumbling block over a price, with football journalist Graham Smyth also adding fuel to the fire surrounding Leeds' drawn-out hunt for a new body at right-back, when he revealed that an imminent move for Roberts wasn't on the cards.

The in-demand 23-year-old could even be viewed as an upgrade on his Burnley counterpart when you consider their 23/24 seasons against each other.

What Bogle can offer Leeds

As can be seen in the strike Bogle managed to bag against Manchester City last August, the ex-Derby County defender is unafraid to get forward and help out in attacks, which will suit the attacking mentality Farke likes his sides to play with.

The Blades number 20 has 12 goals next to his name from 103 games playing in South Yorkshire, with an impressive 115 games accumulated in the Championship alone on his career CV, where he's tallied up 16 assists too.

Bogle vs Roberts Player - (* = per 90 mins) Bogle Roberts Games played 34 12 Goals scored 3 1 Assists 0 1 Touches* 42.8 24.0 Accurate passes* 15.8 (70%) 15.3 (89%) Interceptions* 0.9 0.1 Tackles* 1.9 0.4 Ball recoveries* 4.1 1.3 Total duels won* 4.8 0.7 Stats by Sofascore (2023/24 League Season)

On the contrary, Roberts - when looking at last campaign in isolation - really struggled to nail down a starting spot in the Leeds ranks away from any past second-tier heroics, with just an average of 27 minutes per game handed to him by Farke, which is reflected in his poor numbers in the table above.

Bogle can at least hold his head somewhat high with his numbers from what was a car crash season for all those involved with Chris Wilder's men, with his 4.8 total duels won on average per game actually bettering the likes of Sam Byram who routinely stepped up last season at right-back too for Leeds, but has just 4.4 duels as his lesser average.

Roberts will just aim to bounce back with Burnley, who are now in the same division as Leeds, with new manager Scott Parker perhaps taking a shining to the Welshman.

Whereas, Farke and Co will have to weigh up whether an ambitious £7m swoop for Bogle is truly worth it, knowing the expensive 23-year-old - who was once labelled as a "quality" player by Blades boss Wilder - could fix many a selection dilemma moving forward.