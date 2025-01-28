The transfer window slams shut in under a week, and Arsenal are still yet to make their first signing.

Within the context of their goals heading into the season, it would be fair to say that Mikel Arteta's side are not in a great spot in the Premier League at the moment, so their lack of activity in the market is more than a little surprising.

Now, just because they haven't pulled the trigger on anyone yet doesn't mean the board isn't working to bring players in, as the North Londoners have been linked with a plethora of talented forwards this month, from Juventus' Dušan Vlahović to Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Cunha.

However, the name that has perhaps been touted for a move to the Emirates more than any other this month has been RB Leipzig's Benjamin Šeško, although recent reports have now linked another centre-forward from the continent, a forward who could be an even better signing than the Slovenian.

Arsenal target free-scoring forward

According to a recent report from the Daily Mail, Arsenal are interested in LOSC Lille star Jonathan David.

In fact, the report has revealed that the club have already held internal discussions about the Canadian sharpshooter, although they are not the only ones, with Newcastle United reportedly having done the same.

A potential transfer fee is not mentioned in the story, but as the 25-year-old's £31k-per-week contract is set to expire in the summer, he'd either be available for a reasonable fee, of far more likely the North Londoners would try to sign him on a pre-contract agreement this month, to get him on a free at the end of the season.

It could be a complicated transfer to get over the line should Arsenal go after David, but given his ability and sensational record, it's one well worth pursuing, and he could even be a better signing than Šeško.

How David compares to Šeško

So, let's say it ends up being a decision between David and Šeško for Arsenal this month or in the summer; which player should they go for?

Aside from the fact that the Canadian would either cost tens of millions of pounds less or nothing at all, he looks like he'd be the better option, at least from a pure output perspective, which ultimately matters most for a centre-forward.

For example, in just 31 appearances for Lille this season, the "superstar" striker - as he was described by international teammate Jonathan Osario - has found the back of the net on 18 occasions and provided seven assists. That comes to an average of a goal involvement every 1.24 games.

In contrast, the Leipzig star has scored 14 goals and provided three assists in 27 games for the German outfit, which comes out to an average of a goal involvement every 1.58 games.

However, it's not just this season that the Canadian phenom has been scoring for fun; he's been in sensational form for years now.

David's recent club career Season 21/22 22/23 23/24 24/25 Appearances 48 40 47 31 Goals 19 26 26 18 Assists 0 4 9 7 Goal Involvements* 0.39 0.75 0.74 0.80 All Stats via Transfermarkt (*per Match)

Since the start of the 21/22 campaign, the 59-capped goal machine, whom journalist Tony Marinaro dubbed "one of the best strikers in the world," has scored 89 goals and provided 20 assists in just 166 club appearances.

That means he has been averaging a goal involvement every 1.52 games for almost four entire seasons, which has to make him one of the most consistently dangerous centre-forwards in world football.

Moreover, the ambipedal dynamo has been just as effective on the international stage, racking up a brilliant haul of 31 goals and 18 assists in his 59 senior caps, which comes out to an average of a goal involvement every 1.20 games for Les Rouges.

Now, due to Šeško being just 21 years old, there is certainly an argument to be made that he could have the higher ceiling of the pair.

Nevertheless, with Arsenal desperate to win a Premier League title by next year at the latest, it might be wiser to invest in the striker who has already proven that he can consistently score goals at the highest level.

Therefore, while he might not be the biggest name around, the Gunners should do what they can to bring David to the Emirates, either this month or for free in the summer.