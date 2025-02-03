Arsenal have been frustrated once again in their pursuit of a new striker this month, with the club unable to land any of their targets with just a couple of hours left in the window.

Mikel Arteta has constantly been on the hunt for a new talisman to try and aid the Gunners' chances of catching Liverpool before the end of the season, ending their two-decade wait for a Premier League title.

However, the Spaniard has been unable to identify a player to lead the line, offering that focal point that Kai Havertz has often been unable to do in recent months - as seen with his glaring miss against Manchester City.

Undoubtedly, the supporters would be delighted if they could land a new forward before tonight’s deadline, but it makes sense not to force anything and just land a player for the sake of it.

However, they haven’t given up hope in landing one player after previously making their interest clear in landing the talent over the last couple of weeks.

Arsenal still interested in a late move for attacking star

According to The Independent, Arsenal are still considering another approach for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins on Monday evening after their first offer was rejected.

It was reported that the Gunners were interested in completing a deal at around the £40m mark, but Unai Emery’s men stood firm on their £60m valuation of the England international.

However, the report claims that the aforementioned fee could be enough to secure a late deal for the 29-year-old, with Villa close to PSR limits, which could aid Arsenal’s pursuit of Watkins.

Villa have lost Jhon Duran to Saudi in recent days, but deals for Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio have boosted their ranks - potentially opening the door for Arteta to make another bid for the lifelong Gunners supporter.

It could allow them to forget about another player who’s appeared on their shortlist in recent weeks, with the Englishman offering the club a better option than the youngster.

Why Watkins would be better than Sesko for Arsenal

Benjamin Sesko is a player who’s constantly been monitored by Arsenal over the last couple of years, but as of now, he remains an RB Leipzig player.

This month has been no different, with the Slovenian international once again appearing on the club’s shortlist as they searched for a new number nine.

However, the Bundesliga outfit were demanding a huge £67m for the 21-year-old, which would undoubtedly be a massive risk given his tender age and lack of Premier League experience.

It would be an addition which could set the club up for the long-term, but ultimately, given the time without a league title at the Emirates, immediate success is needed, with Watkins able to produce just that.

When comparing the Villa ace to Sesko for the 2024/25 campaign, he’s massively outperformed the RB Leipzig man in numerous key areas, showcasing why he’d be a better fit for the Gunners before tonight’s deadline.

How Watkins compares to Sesko in 2024/25 so far Statistics (per 90) Watkins Sesko Games played 24 19 Goals & assists 15 10 Shots on target 1.4 1.2 Pass accuracy 76% 70% Shot-creating actions 2.1 1.7 Fouls won 1.4 0.5 Key passes completed 1.1 0.5 Stats via FBref

Watkins, who’s previously been dubbed “world-class” by broadcaster Jack Grimse, has registered more combined goals and assists than Sesko, whilst also registering more shots on target per 90 - highlighting his added clinical edge.

He’s also completed more of his attempted passes, registering more key passes per 90 - subsequently aiding other attackers in the final third and helping them improve their own goalscoring tallies.

The Englishman would be a better fit for the current possession-based philosophy in place at the Emirates, offering Arteta that immediate option to chase down Arne Slot’s side.

With time running out in the window, the Gunners will have to act quickly to make a move for the talisman, with his potential addition arguably the difference between a title fight or not come the end of the season.