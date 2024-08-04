One of the highlights of pre-season for those at Tottenham Hotspur has been rising star Mikey Moore.

The 16-year-old talent is proving that age is no barrier. If you're good enough, who cares?

Thought to be the next Harry Kane off the conveyor belt of academy talent in north London he earned his first first-team minutes last season and has been granted plenty of minutes by Ange Postecoglou in recent weeks.

He's even scored twice against Hearts and Vissel Kobe. How's that for talent?

Despite Moore's arrival on the scene, Spurs are still understandably in the market for a new centre forward to fire them to glory.

Tottenham's hunt for a striker

Fabrizio Romano revealed a few days ago that one of the options Spurs are considering this summer is Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke.

Solanke was in fine fettle last season but he's not the only option on their shortlist. Another happens to be Napoli sensation Victor Osimhen.

Reports emerged earlier last week that Spurs could make a shock move for the player and that viewpoint is now held by former Everton chief Keith Wyness too, who was speaking to Football Insider.

Wyness, who now runs a consultancy advising elite clubs, said: "I wouldn’t be surprised if Spurs are looking at and keeping themselves informed on Osimhen’s situation at Napoli. He’s one they need to keep their eyes on.”

How Osimhen compares to Solanke

From a natural goalscoring point of view then there is only one winner here; Osimhen.

The Nigerian powerhouse has been nothing short of a sensation in recent seasons and in the words of Joao Cancelo, has proven himself to be "one of the best strikers in the world."

Why? Well, his record in front of goal speaks for itself. An injury-hit 2023/24 season meant he bagged just 17 goals, a tally that was way off his 2022/23 numbers as Napoli won the Scudetto. During that year, Osimhen was one of Europe's premier goalscorers, finding the net on 31 occasions in 39 matches.

So, how does that compare to Solanke? Well, the former Chelsea man did score 19 times last season, ensuring he ended the campaign as the Premier League's joint-fourth top goalscorer but his record beyond that, certainly at an elite level, isn't much to write home about.

Osimhen vs Solanke: Goal record in last 4 seasons Season Osimhen Solanke Games Goals Games Goals 2020/21 30 10 45 15 2021/22 32 18 48 30 2022/23 39 31 35 7 2023/24 32 17 42 21 Stats via Transfermarkt.

Over the last four seasons, Osimhen has only actually scored three more goals than Solanke. However, those first two seasons for the Cherries attacker were in the second tier of English football.

The concern may well lie in Solanke's 2022/23 tally. It was a very poor year for a striker and although he improved a great deal in 2023/24, Tottenham would surely like to bring in someone with known pedigree, not just based on one season.

We can't just evaluate pure goalscoring, though. Where else does Osimhen better Bournemouth's talisman?

Osimhen vs Solanke: 2023/24 Statistics (League only) Stat (per 90 mins) Osimhen Solanke Goals 0.68 0.51 Assists 0.14 0.08 Pass success rate 66.9% 73.5% Key passes 1.05 1.06 Progressive passes 1.05 1.63 Shot-creating actions 2.45 2.14 Successful take-ons 0.73 1.06 Progressive carries 1.55 1.41 Aerials won 1.68 2.63 Stats via FBref.

Well, it's Solanke who comes out on top in a wide range of metrics, most notably aerial duels and progressive passing. However, it's the Nigeria international who reigns supreme for progressive carrying and assists.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

So, while Osimhen doesn't perhaps have the all-round game that Solanke has, Spurs need goals and after Kane's exit, they need a big name. The Napoli frontman should be their number one priority if they can negotiate a sensible price tag.