It's been a draining season for Tottenham Hotspur.

Ange Postecoglou's side came into the campaign hopeful of doing one better than their fifth-place finish last year and qualifying for the Champions League, yet as things stand, they have lost more Premier League games than they've won and sit nearer the relegation zone than the top four places.

Now, while a significant reason for their poor results can be attributed to questionable tactics from the manager, the North Londoners have also been utterly ravaged by injuries.

The Australian hasn't been able to field his first-choice backline for almost the entire campaign, and now he's set to be without club-record signing Dominic Solanke for at least six weeks.

Fortunately, recent reports have touted another Premier League poacher for a move to N17 this month, a forward who might actually be better than the injured Spurs ace.

Tottenham target Premier League striker

According to a recent report from journalist Graeme Bailey, Tottenham are intent on adding a new striker to the squad this month.

One of the players they are keen on is Brentford star Yoane Wissa, although they are not the only ones, with Nottingham Forest and Arsenal also credited with interest in reports from earlier this month.

The story does not reveal how much the 28-year-old sharpshooter might cost to get out of West London this month, but as his £25k-per-week contract is set to expire next summer, there's a chance that said price won't be too exorbitant.

It could be a complicated transfer to get over the line for Spurs, but given Wissa's incredible form, it's one well worth pursuing, especially as he might even be better than Solanke.

How Wissa compares with Solanke

So, if Spurs were to get ahead of the competition, pull the trigger, and bring Wissa to the club this month, he'd be the perfect player to step in for Solanke while he's out injured.

However, who will get the nod to start once the Englishman returns to the fold, and who will be the long-term first choice?

Well, a way to work that out is by simply comparing their form this season, although in doing that, it's the Brentford ace who comes out on top.

For example, in just 23 appearances this season, totalling 1639 minutes, the "massively underrated" forward, as dubbed by football analyst Ben Mattinson, has scored 12 goals and provided two assists, which comes out to an average of a goal involvement every 1.64 games, or every 117.07 minutes.

In contrast, the former Bournemouth star has scored 11 goals and provided six assists in 29 appearances, totalling 2248 minutes, which comes out to an average of a goal involvement every 1.70 games, or every 132.23 minutes.

Moreover, when we compare their relevant underlying numbers, the Congolese international once again comes out on top.

For example, the 28-year-old emerges victorious in most metrics, including, but not limited to, expected and actual non-penalty goals plus assists, progressive carries, shots and shots on target, passing accuracy, key passes, shot-creating actions and more, all per 90.

Wissa vs Solanke Statistics Wissa Solanke Non-Penalty Expected G+As 0.70 0.62 Actual Non-Penalty G+As 0.79 0.56 Progressive Passes 2.06 2.08 Progressive Carries 2.12 1.52 Shots 2.67 2.59 Shots on Target 1.28 1.07 Passing Accuracy 78.2% 70.7% Key Passes 0.91 0.67 Shot-Creating Actions 2.25 1.86 Goal-Creating Actions 0.36 0.39 All Stats via FBref for the 24/25 PL Season

Ultimately, it does appear as if Wissa is currently the more dangerous striker out of the pair, and the fact he is playing this well for a team outside of the traditional 'big six' makes it all the more impressive.

Therefore, Spurs should do all they can to bring him to N17 this month, as not only could he cover for Solanke, but he might even surpass him.