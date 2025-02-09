Tottenham Hotspur have endured their fair share of frustration this season, with Ange Postecoglou's ambitious project stunted by an unrelenting surge of injuries.

It's left Spurs stranded in 14th place in the Premier League, with the poor and lasting form eradicating any hopes of qualifying for European competition next season through the top flight.

However, Postecoglou's side are still in the FA Cup, meeting Aston Villa at Villa Park later today, and finished fourth in the league phase of the Europa League, bypassing the additional knockout round.

There's hope yet that an exciting finish to the campaign could be forged from the scalding flames of recent months, with Son Heung-min captaining the side and eyeing a maiden piece of silverware.

The skipper is now 32 and has come under fire for some of his performances this term, but he's still a major influence capable of driving the Lilywhites forward.

Son Heung-min's season in numbers

In 2015, Tottenham signed Son from Bayer Leverkusen for a reported £22m fee when he was 23 years old. The dynamic forward has since forged a fine career for himself in England, posting 172 goals and 92 assists across 440 appearances and being hailed for his "world-class" quality by Postecoglou last season.

Having taken the armband from the departed Harry Kane at the beginning of Ange's tenure, Son has been the standout attacker, and even though he's discernibly on the decline in regard to athleticism and energy this term, he's still scored 10 goals and supplied 8 assists across 32 matches in all competitions.

Son's still got enough in the tank to play a big part for his long-served side, but there's no doubt that he's struggling, and the recruitment to aid him on the left flank hasn't been good enough.

Timo Werner is playing in his second successive loan spell at the club and was singled out for his lack of fight and determination by Postecoglou in December, with the Australian manager saying it was "not acceptable".

Moreover, Wilson Odobert is dealing with a long-term injury after joining from Burnley for £25m last summer - the 20-year-old only featured three times in the league, failing to hit the target or create a big chance while also failing with 68% of his dribbles, as per Sofascore.

Rewarded for his loyalty with a new contract in January, the veteran forward needs to be playing with a higher calibre of support, more energy and impetus. He can't play twice a week to the same level anymore, and given that Spurs are struggling for players to compete with Son, our mind is cast back to Steven Bergwijn.

Spurs must rue losing Steven Bergwijn

Son is still a potent attacking force. Technically, the South Korean captain is still one of Postecoglou's best players and his goal record reflects his value.

Tottenham: Top Scorers 2024/25 (all comps) Rank Player Apps Goals 1 Brennan Johnson 32 12 2 Dominic Solanke 29 11 3 Son Heung-min 32 10 =4 James Maddison 31 9 =4 Dejan Kulusevski 38 9 Stats via FBref

However, his underlying energy has been diminished, with pundits such as Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp picking up on the changes.

With Son's aforementioned positional peers struggling to impose themselves, Bergwijn's particular approach could have gone down a treat in this Postecoglou system.

Plainly, Son is a victim of the system crashing this season and would have benefited greatly from a more stable, less injury-affected campaign, but instead, he's toiling.

Bergwijn, 27, is now playing his third season since leaving the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but his energy and potency in front of goal would have been the perfect mix to lessen Son's load and play off the left flank when he tires in Ange's fast-paced team.